Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, December 12, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 6,247 new positive cases
- 396,496 cumulative total cases
- 71 new confirmed deaths
- 15,864 total deaths
New Jersey vaccines
As Pfizer begins to ship its first round of COVID-19 vaccines across the United States, New Jersey is expected to receive 76,000 doses. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 396,496 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,864 confirmed or probable virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
