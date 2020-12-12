Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, December 12, 2020

A patron collects free meals at Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen as signs dictating social distancing protocols are shown on the sidewalk due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, April 10, 2020, in New Brunswick, N.J.

Daily indicators



6,247 new positive cases

396,496 cumulative total cases

71 new confirmed deaths

15,864 total deaths

New Jersey vaccines

As Pfizer begins to ship its first round of COVID-19 vaccines across the United States, New Jersey is expected to receive 76,000 doses. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 396,496 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,864 confirmed or probable virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

