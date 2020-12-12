Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, December 12, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus Outbreak New Jersey

A patron collects free meals at Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen as signs dictating social distancing protocols are shown on the sidewalk due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, April 10, 2020, in New Brunswick, N.J.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • 6,247 new positive cases
  • 396,496 cumulative total cases
  • 71 new confirmed deaths
  • 15,864 total deaths

New Jersey vaccines
As Pfizer begins to ship its first round of COVID-19 vaccines across the United States, New Jersey is expected to receive 76,000 doses. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 396,496 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,864 confirmed or probable virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

