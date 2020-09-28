Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, September 28, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
3:30 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.
Rapid testing
- New jersey will receive 2.6 million BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests.
- The tests can produce results within 15 minutes.
- “This could be a game-changer,” Murphy said.
- The first 170,000 tests will come within the next two weeks, Murphy said.
Isaias
- The state has requested a formal Major Disaster declaration from President Donald Trump and $34.2 million in recovery funds for Tropical Storm Isaias.
- The funds would recoup the storm’s cleanup costs.
- “We’re hopeful for the swift consideration of our request,” Murphy said.
Health data
- There are 561 new cases, for a statewide total of 204,107 since March 4.
- “We continue to see the statewide number driven in large part by significant new cases coming out of Ocean County,” Murphy said.
- Of those sick, 421 people are hospitalized, 91 patients are in ICUs and 39 are on ventilators.
- One new lab-confirmed death has been reported, bringing the statewide total to 14,316.
- The number of probable deaths remains 1,791.
- The daily positivity for tests from Sept. 24 was 2.48%.
- The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.12.
Ocean County
- About 3,660 new cases have been confirmed in the state over the past six days.
- About 28% of those cases are in Ocean County.
- A “hotspot team” is increasing testing capacity at all sites in the county.
- Twenty contact tracers will be deployed Tuesday to support case investigation.
- The goal is to contain the transmission of the virus.
Recent numbers
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 203,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,315 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information