Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, September 28, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3:30 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Rapid testing



New jersey will receive 2.6 million BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

The tests can produce results within 15 minutes.

“This could be a game-changer,” Murphy said.

The first 170,000 tests will come within the next two weeks, Murphy said.

Isaias



The state has requested a formal Major Disaster declaration from President Donald Trump and $34.2 million in recovery funds for Tropical Storm Isaias.

The funds would recoup the storm’s cleanup costs.

“We’re hopeful for the swift consideration of our request,” Murphy said.

Health data



There are 561 new cases, for a statewide total of 204,107 since March 4.

“We continue to see the statewide number driven in large part by significant new cases coming out of Ocean County,” Murphy said.

Of those sick, 421 people are hospitalized, 91 patients are in ICUs and 39 are on ventilators.

One new lab-confirmed death has been reported, bringing the statewide total to 14,316.

The number of probable deaths remains 1,791.

The daily positivity for tests from Sept. 24 was 2.48%.

The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.12.

Ocean County



About 3,660 new cases have been confirmed in the state over the past six days.

About 28% of those cases are in Ocean County.

A “hotspot team” is increasing testing capacity at all sites in the county.

Twenty contact tracers will be deployed Tuesday to support case investigation.

The goal is to contain the transmission of the virus.

Recent numbers

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 203,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,315 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information