Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, September 21, 2020

A customer wearing a protective mask waits to be served at D'jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe beside a mostly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Belmar, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Updates



Murphy remembered the “extraordinary” life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday. Read more.

The governor also admonished the “posturing” and “rank hypocrisy” of Republican Party leadership for vowing to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Ginsburg before the presidential election in November.

State officials are handing out free naloxone kits, which reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, at pharmacies between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26. No prescription or appointment is needed. The kits are free and you do not need to provide a name to obtain one.

The Department of Human Services launched a new COVID-19 child care tuition assistance program. Families with children between 5 and 13 years old and with incomes totaling up to $75,000 per year can apply online at ChildCareNJ.gov.

Health data



The statewide total number of cases since March 4 has surpassed 200,000.

There are 396 new cases, bringing the total to 200,154.

Of those sick, 349 are hospitalized, 87 are in ICUs and 32 are on ventilators.

The daily positivity for tests from Sept. 17 was 1.81%.

The statewide rate of transmission is 1.12.

There are two new lab-confirmed deaths, for a death toll of 14,278.

The number of probable deaths remains 1,791.



Recent numbers

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 199,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,276 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information