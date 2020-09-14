Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, September 14, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.
Health data
- There are 346 new cases, bringing the statewide total since March 4 to 196,968.
- Of those sick, 420 people are hospitalized, 91 are in ICUs and 41 are on ventilators.
- Three additional lab-confirmed deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 14,245.
- The number of probable deaths remains 1,789.
- The daily percent positive for tests from Sept. 10 was 1.82%.
- The statewide rate of transmission is 1.06.
- With gyms, indoor dining and schools now open, the next few weeks of data will be enlightening regarding virus transmission in the state, Murphy said.
Schools reopening
- The number of cases related to schools reopening so far are about on par with what state officials expected, Murphy said.
- State officials are still not aware of any in-school transmission of cases.
Flu season
- State officials are preparing for the possibility of a “twin-demic” — a severe flu season and a resurgence of COVID-19.
- Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli encouraged everyone who is eligible to get the flu shot.
- The CDC is recommending Americans get a flu vaccination by the end of October, Persichilli said.
- Visit NJ.gov/health to find out where to get a flu vaccination.
Western wildfires
- The New Jersey DEP sent 10 firefighters, three fire engines and one support vehicle to California to help battle wildfires in the state.
- “As Americans, we’re all in this together, and we stand with California,” Murphy said.
Recent numbers
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 196,634 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,242 coronavirus fatalities.
