Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, September 14, 2020

Patrons arrive at Johnny Mac House of Spirits in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on the first day outdoor dining during the coronavirus outbreak on June 15, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Health data



There are 346 new cases, bringing the statewide total since March 4 to 196,968.

Of those sick, 420 people are hospitalized, 91 are in ICUs and 41 are on ventilators.

Three additional lab-confirmed deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 14,245.

The number of probable deaths remains 1,789.

The daily percent positive for tests from Sept. 10 was 1.82%.

The statewide rate of transmission is 1.06.

With gyms, indoor dining and schools now open, the next few weeks of data will be enlightening regarding virus transmission in the state, Murphy said.

Schools reopening



The number of cases related to schools reopening so far are about on par with what state officials expected, Murphy said.

State officials are still not aware of any in-school transmission of cases.

Flu season



State officials are preparing for the possibility of a “twin-demic” — a severe flu season and a resurgence of COVID-19.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli encouraged everyone who is eligible to get the flu shot.

The CDC is recommending Americans get a flu vaccination by the end of October, Persichilli said.

Visit NJ.gov/health to find out where to get a flu vaccination.

Western wildfires



The New Jersey DEP sent 10 firefighters, three fire engines and one support vehicle to California to help battle wildfires in the state.

“As Americans, we’re all in this together, and we stand with California,” Murphy said.

