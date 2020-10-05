Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, October 5, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Trump fundraiser



Contact tracing is underway following last week’s fundraising event with the president at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

“The president and his staff acted recklessly in coming to New Jersey knowing that they had been exposed to someone with a confirmed positive test,” Murphy said. “We hope that no confirmed cases come out of the event in Bedminster.” Read more.

There were 206 attendees and 19 staff members at the two separate events. About half of the attendees were New Jersey residents and all 19 staff members also live in the state, Murphy said.

The state is working with the CDC to contact out-of-state attendees.

All attendees have been notified that they have been potentially exposed to COVID-19. They have been told to self-monitor for possible symptoms and asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Attendees should get tested between five and seven days after the event, Murphy said.

“We continue to investigate reports that suggest the Bedminster event may not have complied with our current rules, which may have put others at risk,” the governor added.

Murphy said the event “potentially” violated his coronavirus executive orders on indoor gatherings and food service. Murphy said it was described to him that there were too many people inside compared to the state’s capacity limits and there was possibly buffet-style food, which is prohibited.

Health data



There are 522 new cases, pushing the statewide total since March 4 to 208,713.

Ocean and Monmouth counties account for 167 of the newly reported cases. “We continue to keep our eyes on them,” Murphy said.

The daily positivity for tests from Oct. 1 was 2.62%.

The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.27.

Of those sick, 507 are hospitalized, 102 are in ICUs and 34 are on ventilators.

Two new lab-confirmed deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 14,351.

The number of probable deaths remains 1,787.

Halloween guidelines



The Department of Health is releasing guidance Monday for local officials, schools, outside organizations and businesses to help ensure a safe Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You may wish to dress as a knucklehead this Halloween, but we don’t want anyone to act like one,” Murphy chided.

The guidance includes mask-wearing for treat-or-treaters, keeping a social distance between people not in the same household, limiting trick-or-treating routes, and not placing candy in a communal bowl that would be repeatedly touched, according to the health commissioner.

Residents should not hand out candy directly to trick-or-treaters, the commissioner said.

Child care



The Department of Children and Families is creating emergency regulations to allow centers to operate legally as child care services for the duration of the state’s public health emergency or until the end of the school year, whichever comes first.

The Department of Human Services has increased the income threshold for families seeking child care tuition assistance during remote learning school hours from $75,000 to $150,000.

Bear hunt



The 2020 bear hunt will be the last. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council has proposed an amendment to the Game Code that will suspend the annual bear hunt after the 2020 season ends.

Second wave



“Are we prepared? I think we are,” Murphy said, adding that the state continues to build its stockpile of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other medical supplies.

9:30 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy says nobody should have gone to President Trump’s fundraiser in New Jersey last week. Read more here.

Latest schools update



Haledon Public School will be closed Monday and Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Classes will be conducted remotely.

Demarest schools will move to remote learning for the entire district as a safety precaution. The district will reopen to students and staff on Monday, Oct. 19.

Recent numbers

As of Sunday, there were 208,202 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,349 confirmed virus fatalities.

