Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, October 26, 2020

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

COVID-19 vaccination plan



On Oct. 16, the state Health Department submitted a first draft of a COVID-19 vaccination plan to the CDC.

“We began our first discussions on how to ensure an equitable and workable vaccination plan – distribution, allocation, vaccination, monitoring – when the pandemic was ravaging our state,” Murphy said.

Even though a plan was submitted, “it’s by no means final,” the governor said.

The plan takes a multi-pronged approach to vaccinations: Provide equitable access to a vaccine Achieve maximum community protection Build public trust

The state aims to vaccinate 70% of the eligible adult population.

Murphy said a vaccine rollout will likely come with a limited initial supply, so the state will work quickly to vaccines into the communities that were hardest hit by COVID-19.

Initial vaccination rollout will prioritize: Those at highest risk of infection Vulnerable communities Those for whom early vaccination would have the greatest benefit

Vaccines will be coordinated by the state but deployed by local health departments, federally qualified health centers, hospitals and medical-clinical and retail pharmacies.

“We’re not going to simply rush forward on COVID-19 vaccines,” Murphy said. “Our health experts will be closely reviewing the science and will make the call as to when a vaccine, and which one or ones, will be acceptable for New Jersey.”

“Our vaccine rollout plan will include clearing regulatory barriers that could impede distribution and ensuring affordability,” Murphy said. “We will work to ensure that information is put out in clear, concise, easy to understand language.”

Murphy said federal funding for a vaccination program will be key to achieving a 70% vaccination rate in the state.

“The federal administration has so far indicated no interest in providing further financial assistance,” Murphy said.

If federal funds are not provided, a 70% vaccination rate will take “many years, if it happens at all,” Murphy said.

By comparison, about 50% of the population gets a flu shot each year, and a majority of those vaccinations are children, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Health data



There are 1,223 new positive cases, for a statewide cumulative total of 229,684.

Of those sick, 948 are hospitalized, 178 are in ICUS and 75 are on ventilators.

Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic, and Union counties are each reporting at least 110 new cases.

The positivity rate on Oct. 22 was 4.48%.

The rate of transmission is currently 1.23.

“We need to push these numbers back down,” Murphy said.

There are seven new lab-confirmed deaths, bringing the death toll to 14,503.

Four of the deaths occurred in the last week.

The number of probable deaths under investigation remains 1,789.

Contact tracing



There are 1,906 tracers statewide.

About 55% of cases between Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 were followed up within the first 24 hours.

“Take the call and cooperate with our contact tracers. This is about protecting health. Period,” Murphy said.

Additional updates



More than 2.5 million New Jersey residents have already voted in the presidential election — 64% of the total turnout from 2016.

Murphy said he has tested negative for COVID-19 for a fourth time since two members of his staff tested positive last week.

Pre-registration for Phase III of the EDA’s Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant ends on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit cv.business.nj.gov to pre-register.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 228,468 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,496 confirmed virus fatalities.

