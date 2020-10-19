Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, October 19, 2020

A jogger runs past a sign on the Bradley Beach oceanfront in New Jersey urging people to use social distancing to maintain space between each other even in the outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared an update on New Jersey’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 1,192 (Statewide total: 221,205) 5 counties reopening more than 100 cases (Ocean, Essex, Union, Bergen, Middlesex)

people are hospitalized, are in ICUs and are on ventilators.

New deaths: 4 (Death toll: 14,425)

The daily percent positive for test: 3.36%

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.14

COVID-19 in NJ



NJ extends special outdoor liquor permits through March 2021.

Many of the cases are coming not from schools. But actually from private gatherings

Until Sept. 15, cases were in the high 300s, now we are as high as 1,000 a day. (similar to trends in other states)

17% of cases connected to parties (Sept. to Oct.)

Now is the time to practice social distancing, especially in coming winter/holiday months.

“The virus has not stopped circulating,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Q&A



Worried about shortage on PPE/hospitalizations, will there be reversals on reopening? We don’t have the evidence right now that would lead to reversing reopening orders. PPE/hospitalizations monitored, but staffing is more of a concern. Persichilli: Biggest struggle is staffing as we monitor community spread. Continue to practice social distancing, hand hygiene, etc. If we fall behind, backup will be difficult because other states are going through the same thing.

Advisory lists and cases in NJ: We’ve been on travel advisory lists for a while. We’re in talks with CT and NY. We’re going to focus on getting our numbers down.

Dining: We don’t have significant data showing uptick is connected to indoor dining, but we do want to help businesses

Are we in a second wave? Or still in the first? We’re just focused on the numbers. Within the last five days, we’ve had around 5,000 cases. Spot positivity is up. Persichilli: We never considered the first wave to have stopped.

People need to travel. Can that be allowed? I’d prefer they don’t travel if not necessary. NY to NJ doesn’t need a quarantine situation, but other than that just continue to practice proper protocols. Essential traveling (ex: for work) is exempt from travel advisory.



Schools updates



Glen Rock High School switches to all-remote learning until at least Thursday after two students tested positive for COVID who took the PSAT at the school on Saturday. Read more here.

Cranford High School switches to all-remote learning until further notice after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.

Recent numbers

As of Monday, there were 221,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,425 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information