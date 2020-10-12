Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, October 12, 2020

A patron collects free meals at Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen as signs dictating social distancing protocols are shown on the sidewalk due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, April 10, 2020, in New Brunswick, N.J.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators



478 new positive cases (Cumulative total: 214,097)

One confirmed COVID-19 death (Death toll: 14,387)

Happening today:

Three NJ Motor Vehicle Commission locations are temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19. FIND LOCATIONS HERE.

Recent numbers

As of Monday, there were 214,097 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,387 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

