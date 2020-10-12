Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, October 12, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 478 new positive cases (Cumulative total: 214,097)
- One confirmed COVID-19 death (Death toll: 14,387)
Happening today:
Three NJ Motor Vehicle Commission locations are temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19. FIND LOCATIONS HERE.
Recent numbers
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information