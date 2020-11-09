Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, November 9, 2020

Shoppers make their way through a concourse at the American Dream Mall on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy is holding a coronavirus briefing amid a surge in cases. Watch the news conference below or click here.

New restrictions to curb spread of virus



Beginning Thursday, no indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. at restaurants, bars, clubs, lounges and banquet halls. Read more .

. Outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery services can continue past 10 p.m.

All barside seating will be prohibited beginning Thursday.

Restaurants may place tables closer than 6 feet, but only if they are separated by barriers.

Individual, fully-enclosed dining bubbles may be set up for outside use.

Casinos must stop serving food and drinks at 10 p.m.

All interstate games and tournaments for indoor youth sports, up to and including high school, are prohibited beginning Thursday.

“It is simply not safe for teams to be crossing state lines at this time to participate in indoor competitions,” Murphy said.

The governor said transmissions are happening in a number of arenas, but two that have stood out among the pack have been related to bartenders and indoor sports, particularly indoor hockey.

“We know for sure we were taking on more risk than we should, particularly with interstate competitions,” Murphy said, adding that the Health Department has been closely tracking outbreaks related to indoor sports.

As for indoor service at bars and restaurants, Murphy said they aren’t seeing as much evidence that infections are coming from people sitting at tables. Instead the DOH is seeing more outbreaks between customers and bartending staff, the governor said.

Murphy said it’s obvious people are letting their hair down and getting sloppy as the night wears on, which is why they chose to ban indoor dining after 10 p.m.

Health data



There are 2,075 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 256,653 since March.

Since last Thursday, officials have recorded 9,524 new cases – an average of 2,381 for each of the past four days, Murphy said.

Of those currently sick, 1,537 people are hospitalized, 309 patients are in ICUs and 94 are on ventilators.

Monday marks the first time since June 9 that total hospitalizations topped 1,500. It’s also the first time since June 17 that more than 300 people were in the ICU for COVID-19, Murphy said.

The statewide positivity rate for tests recorded on Nov. 5 was 7.52%.

The positivity rate in northern New Jersey was 8.47%. In central New Jersey, the positivity rate was 5.96%. The positivity rate in southern New Jersey was 8.01%.

The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.24.

Eleven new lab-confirmed deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 14,640.

“We have to snap back into reality. This virus hasn’t gone away, and it is posing its greatest threat to us in months,” Murphy said.

“We’re in a sprint for the next six months,” Murphy said.

The governor said Dr. Anthony Fauci told him widespread vaccine distribution should take place by the spring.

“Let’s get through the remainder of this fall and winter together,” he added.

Other COVID-19 announcements



New Jersey State Police and the state Department of Education have begun distributing 2.4 million masks to schools statewide.

Mask allocation is being prioritized for those in low-income or high-needs populations.

Phase II of the EDA’s PPE Access Program has begun. All New Jersey-based businesses and non-profits can receive a 10% discount on PPE.

Murphy congratulates President-elect Joe Biden



“We stand ready to work with President-elect Joe Biden on matters directly related to COVID-19 – whether that be in broad-based mitigation efforts or further federal coronavirus relief,” the governor said.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, and our entire federal delegation on important New Jersey matters, including getting federal funding for the Gateway Project and restoring the full State and Local Tax deduction for our taxpayers,” Murphy said.

8 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Monday after New Jersey reported over 5,000 new cases over the weekend. Read more here.

Schools latest



Clifton Public Schools have shifted back to a full-remote learning plan until at least mid-January. Read more here.

Happening today:

A new testing site opened in Westwood, NJ as the state reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Gov. Phil Murphy is eyeing new restrictions. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 254,595 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,629 confirmed virus fatalities.

