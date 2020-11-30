Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, November 30, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

12 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Statewide shutdown?



Murphy said just because a statewide shutdown is always on the table, doesn’t mean that one is about to happen.

“We’re not in the same situation we found ourselves in this spring, when we had to take drastic actions to save lives. Today we see more moves on the board that we can take,” Murphy said.

The governor said the state now has the ability to be more focused and surgical than it did in March.

“We have much better data and science to draw from now than eight months ago, and can focus restrictions on activities that have proven to have the greatest risk of transmission,” Murphy said.

New restrictions



Beginning Saturday at 6 a.m., indoor youth, high school and adult sports will be put on hold until Jan. 2.

Indoor collegiate and professional sports are allowed to continue.

Outdoor sports are allowed to continue.

“We’re seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports, and this will help slow the spread,” Murphy said.

An example of why the state is targeting indoor sports: There have been 20 outbreaks and more than 100 cases connected to youth hockey.

Beginning Monday at 6 a.m., the outdoor gathering limit will be reduced from 150 to 25 people, Murphy said.

Exceptions to new outdoor gathering capacity limit: religious or political activities; funerals; memorial services; wedding ceremonies. Outdoor dining also is not affected by this announcement.

Daily indicators



The positivity rate for tests recorded on Thanksgiving Day was 11.34%.

The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.11.

15 new lab-confirmed deaths

15,164 deaths since March

The number of probable deaths is 1,829

3,199 new cases reported Sunday

337,304 cumulative total number of cases since March

2,961 patients hospitalized

263 patients discharged Sunday

378 new hospital admittances Sunday

575 patients in ICUs

332 ventilators in use

On Wednesday, Murphy is planning to provide a deeper dive into the state’s current second-wave modeling to give residents a better idea of what the state is potentially up against.

Long-term care facilities



The state is implementing an enhanced program of testing for all long-term care facility staff, visitors, and residents.

366,000 BinaxNow rapid tests have been distributed.

Contact tracing



The state now has more than 3,000 contact tracers in the field.

Nearly 70% of individuals refuse to cooperate with contact tracers,

Murphy urged New Jersey residents to take the call and cooperate with contact tracers.

Additional COVID-19 updates



The governor urged residents to download the state’s COVID-19 mobile app, which sends alerts if you have been potentially exposed to the virus. Visit, covid19.nj.gov/app.

To find a testing location nearby, visit covid19.nj.gov/testing.

Guidance on holiday season traditions



Do not allow kids to sit on Santa’s lap.

Carolers and performers should socially distance from each other and the audience.

Christmas parades should not take place.

4:15 a.m.

Murphy warned he won’t rule out the possibility of a second full shutdown as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 337,304 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,164 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information