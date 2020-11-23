Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, November 23, 2020

by: PIX11 Web Team

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.
Holiday season and mental health

  • Anyone who needs help is urged to reach out via phone (1-866-202-4357) or text message (Text “NJHOPE” to 51684). Deaf or hard-of-hearing can video-call 973-870-0677.
  • “With everything we’ve endured this year, the stress of the holiday season may be too much for some to bear,” Murphy said.

COVID-19 testing resources

  • There are more than 400 testing sites across New Jersey.
  • To find a testing site, visit covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.
  • For a list of free COVID-19 testing pop-up sites in the coming days, click here.

Daily indicators

  • The second wave has arrived, Murphy said.
  • New cases: 3,592
  • Cumulative total since March: 309,588
  • Statewide positivity rate on Nov. 19 was 8.65%.
  • The statewide rate of transmission is 1.32.
  • New deaths: 11
  • Death toll since March: 14,960
  • Probable deaths under investigation: 1,812
  • Hospitalizations: 2,693
  • Patients discharges on Sunday: 247
  • Patients admitted on Sunday: 333
  • ICU patients: 537
  • Patients on ventilators: 240

Vaccine distribution

  • Murphy said the state is ready to move forward with vaccinations as soon as they are available.
  • If Pfizer receives its Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in a timely manner, Murphy said he expects the first 130,000 doses in New Jersey by the third week of December and another 130,000 doses the following week.
  • If Moderna receives Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, the state could receive 100,000 doses by the end of 2020, Murphy said.

Small business assistance

  • The New Jersey EDA has helped more than 30,000 businesses struggling amid the pandemic.
  • More than $120 million has been doled out to more than 27,000 businesses and 22,000 more will receive Phase 3 grants.
  • Beginning Tuesday, small businesses will be eligible for a discount of nearly 70% off PPE purchases. For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov/ppeaccess.

The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 306,007 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,949 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

