Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, November 23, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Holiday season and mental health



Anyone who needs help is urged to reach out via phone (1-866-202-4357) or text message (Text “NJHOPE” to 51684). Deaf or hard-of-hearing can video-call 973-870-0677.

“With everything we’ve endured this year, the stress of the holiday season may be too much for some to bear,” Murphy said.

COVID-19 testing resources



There are more than 400 testing sites across New Jersey.

To find a testing site, visit covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

For a list of free COVID-19 testing pop-up sites in the coming days, click here.

Daily indicators



The second wave has arrived, Murphy said.

New cases: 3,592

Cumulative total since March: 309,588

Statewide positivity rate on Nov. 19 was 8.65%.

The statewide rate of transmission is 1.32.

New deaths: 11

Death toll since March: 14,960

Probable deaths under investigation: 1,812

Hospitalizations: 2,693

Patients discharges on Sunday: 247

Patients admitted on Sunday: 333

ICU patients: 537

Patients on ventilators: 240

Vaccine distribution



Murphy said the state is ready to move forward with vaccinations as soon as they are available.

If Pfizer receives its Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in a timely manner, Murphy said he expects the first 130,000 doses in New Jersey by the third week of December and another 130,000 doses the following week.

If Moderna receives Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, the state could receive 100,000 doses by the end of 2020, Murphy said.

Small business assistance



The New Jersey EDA has helped more than 30,000 businesses struggling amid the pandemic.

More than $120 million has been doled out to more than 27,000 businesses and 22,000 more will receive Phase 3 grants.

Beginning Tuesday, small businesses will be eligible for a discount of nearly 70% off PPE purchases. For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov/ppeaccess.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 306,007 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,949 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information