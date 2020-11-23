Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, November 23, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.
Holiday season and mental health
- Anyone who needs help is urged to reach out via phone (1-866-202-4357) or text message (Text “NJHOPE” to 51684). Deaf or hard-of-hearing can video-call 973-870-0677.
- “With everything we’ve endured this year, the stress of the holiday season may be too much for some to bear,” Murphy said.
COVID-19 testing resources
- There are more than 400 testing sites across New Jersey.
- To find a testing site, visit covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.
- For a list of free COVID-19 testing pop-up sites in the coming days, click here.
Daily indicators
- The second wave has arrived, Murphy said.
- New cases: 3,592
- Cumulative total since March: 309,588
- Statewide positivity rate on Nov. 19 was 8.65%.
- The statewide rate of transmission is 1.32.
- New deaths: 11
- Death toll since March: 14,960
- Probable deaths under investigation: 1,812
- Hospitalizations: 2,693
- Patients discharges on Sunday: 247
- Patients admitted on Sunday: 333
- ICU patients: 537
- Patients on ventilators: 240
Vaccine distribution
- Murphy said the state is ready to move forward with vaccinations as soon as they are available.
- If Pfizer receives its Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in a timely manner, Murphy said he expects the first 130,000 doses in New Jersey by the third week of December and another 130,000 doses the following week.
- If Moderna receives Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, the state could receive 100,000 doses by the end of 2020, Murphy said.
Small business assistance
- The New Jersey EDA has helped more than 30,000 businesses struggling amid the pandemic.
- More than $120 million has been doled out to more than 27,000 businesses and 22,000 more will receive Phase 3 grants.
- Beginning Tuesday, small businesses will be eligible for a discount of nearly 70% off PPE purchases. For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov/ppeaccess.
The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 306,007 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,949 confirmed virus fatalities.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information