Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, November 2, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy is holding a coronavirus briefing ahead of Election Day. Watch the news conference below.

Health data



There are 1,379 new coronavirus cases, for a statewide cumulative total of 240,997 since March.

Of those currently sick, 1,109 people are hospitalized, 212 patients are in ICUs and 100 are on ventilators.

The statewide positivity rate for Oct. 29 was 5.29%.

The statewide rate of transmission is 1.28.

Three new lab-confirmed deaths were reported, pushing the statewide death toll to 14,564.

The number of probable deaths remains 1,793.

Motor Vehicle Commission updates



MVC completing more transactions month-over-month than before the pandemic began, Murphy said.

Online transactions have doubled from last year.

Two-thirds of all renewals are now completed online.

The MVC website user sessions are up nearly three times than what they were in 2019.

Wait times continue to improve at MVC centers.

Reminder: Do not camp out at MVC centers.

Elections



More than 3.5 million New Jersey residents have already voted – 90% of the entire voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election.

“Turnout is likely to be the highest in state history,” Murphy said.

The governor said it is too late to mail in your ballot. Instead, bring it to a secure drop box, hand-deliver it to your county board of elections office, or hand-deliver it to a poll worker at your local polling site on Election Day.

“Contrary to what some elected officials have said, you can vote in-person tomorrow at a polling place in your community,” Murphy said. “If you choose to vote in-person, you will cast a paper provisional ballot.”

The date of the Perth Amboy runoff election, should it be necessary, has been moved by one week to Dec. 15. Registered voters in Perth Amboy will receive a vote-by-mail ballot.

Mail-in ballots began to be counted on Saturday. Results will be reported beginning Tuesday night after the polls close.

I believe we’ll know a “fair amount” in terms of results by Tuesday night, Murphy said.

Halloween/social distancing enforcement



“I thank the overwhelming majority of you who celebrated Halloween safely – and especially those of you who took extra precautions to keep trick-or-treaters and their families safe,” Murphy said.

The greatest number of enforcement actions over the weekend was in Newark. Local authorities broke up a large party and seized over $10,000 worth of alcohol, NJ State Police Supt. Patrick Callahan said.

Three other parties also were broken up and 10 additional locations were issued executive order violations, Callahan said.

Thanksgiving



“I know everyone is starting to think of Thanksgiving,” Murphy said. “This won’t be the year for traveling to large family gatherings.”

The governor urged residents to stick to smaller dinners with only people who live in the same home.

Health care open enrollment



Open enrollment under the state-run health care exchange under the Affordable Care Act is now open. Anyone who needs health insurance can review plans at getcovered.nj.gov. Read more.

Travel advisory



Murphy said New Jersey is sticking with its current travel advisory, despite New York’s pivot to a testing policy.

Murphy and the health commissioner reiterated their strong suggestion to avoid unnecessary travel as the number of cases continues to spike across the country.

Trump caravan that shutdown Garden State Parkway



Both Murphy and Callahan criticized the supporters of President Donald Trump who flooded roadways in New York and New Jersey on Sunday, snarling traffic.

Caravans of cars flying Trump flags caused a traffic jam on the Garden State Parkway around Cheesequake and Lakewood. Police said it caused a 5-mile backup.

Callahan said state troopers took quick action to clear up the traffic jam. He called the caravan “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.”

Callahan said he has spoken with the Department of Transportation commissioner about videos of the incident and enforcement actions are being followed up on by state trooper detectives.

Murphy also chimed in, calling the incident “silly and dangerous.”

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 239,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,561 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information