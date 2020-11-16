Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, November 16, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

12 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing as the number of new cases continues to surge across the state. Watch the new conference below or click here.

New restrictions on gatherings



Indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 150 people.

The restriction for indoor gatherings goes into effect Tuesday at 6 a.m. while the outdoor restriction goes into effect on Monday, Nov. 23.

The following indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules: limited to 25% of a room’s capacity or up to 150 people: religious services/celebrations and political events; weddings; funerals/memorial services; performances.

Indoor sports practices or competitions will be allowed to exceed the 10-person limit, but only for necessary individuals such as players, coaches, and referees. In most cases, where those necessary individuals exceed 10 people, spectators will not be permitted.

Outdoor gatherings remain subject to strict social distancing restrictions, including mask requirements whenever it is not possible to social distance.

Second wave of coronavirus cases



Monday: 2,232 new coronavirus cases

Sunday: 4,540 new coronavirus cases

Saturday: 4,395 new coronavirus cases

Friday: 3,399 new coronavirus cases

Sunday and Saturday’s new case numbers are the first- and second-highest daily counts recorded since the state’s first confirmed case on March 4/

In just four days, the state’s cumulative total number of cases since March has increased by 14,566 to 281,493.

The positivity rate recorded on Nov. 12 was 9.43%

The statewide rate of transmission is 1.40.

2,115 people hospitalized with COVID-19

417 patients in ICUs

137 patients on ventilators

14 new lab-confirmed deaths

Statewide death toll rose to 14,779

Murphy said everyone must social distance and wear masks since a vaccine is not yet available.

The governor also urged anyone who does get sick to cooperate with contact tracers.

“I know you think you’re invincible. Maybe you think that people aren’t getting sick anymore, or going to the hospital, or dying anymore. Maybe you think you’re the victim of some witch hunt. Whatever that reason is, I can assure you it is false. It is a myth,” Murphy said.

When asked about a metric to trigger a broader shutdown, Murphy said it would take multiple metrics, including case numbers, hospitalizations,

Thanksgiving



“This will not be a normal Thanksgiving. We know indoor gatherings in homes are particularly dangerous places for COVID-19 to spread,” Murphy said.

The governor urged residents to keep their holiday gatherings “as small as possible.”

“The smaller the gathering, the less likely it is that someone is infected,” Murphy said.

The Health Department is issuing guidance to long-term care facilities that recommends against residents leaving the facility for Thanksgiving. Residents who do leave a facility for Thanksgiving have to quarantine for two weeks upon their return. If a resident has a roommate, that roommate will need to be rehoused during the two-week quarantine.

Additionally, long-term care facilities are being urged to create a Thanksgiving reservation system to ensure that there is enough space for quarantine requirements. A resident who leaves a facility without a Thanksgiving reservation should be told they may not be guaranteed a space in the facility upon their return, according to the Health Department.

Bar and restaurant enforcement



Over the weekend, the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control inspected 104 establishments in Camden, Essex, and Hudson counties. Fifteen establishments were cited for coronavirus executive order violations.

Long lines for tests

“We are getting more capacity,” Murphy said, but added he has heard anecdotes of long lines.

8 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced new restrictions as NJ COVID-19 cases continue to rise at alarming rates:



Indoor gathering capacity lowers from 25 to 10.

Outdoor gatherings: 150 people maximum, down from 500.

7 a.m.

NJ reported record-breaking high COVID cases over the weekend. Watch in video above.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 281,493 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,779 confirmed virus fatalities.

