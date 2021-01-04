Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, January 4, 2021

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Vaccine update



As of Monday, more than 100,000 vaccines have been administered statewide.

Current vaccination total: 101,417

Health care workers in Newark received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, making them fully vaccinated against the virus.

Visit covid19.nj.gov/vaccine to learn more about the state's vaccine efforts.

Two "mega sites" will open Friday as part of the state's vaccination distribution plan.

The sites are located one each in Morris and Gloucester counties.

Each site will provide 1,000 doses a week for those eligible for the vaccine under the state’s 1a population category.

Schools update



Students, educators and staff return to school Monday following winter break.

77 schools are offering full in-person instruction

348 schools are using a hybrid model

339 schools are offering all-remote instruction

47 school districts are operating with a mix of all-remote, in-person, or hybrid learning

President Donald Trump and elections



Gov. Murphy blasted congressional Republicans for “openly and unabashedly working to overthrow a free and fair election.”

Murphy referenced a leaked call by Trump to Georgia's election chief in which the president pushed for him to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state.

"An American president is sitting in the Oval Office, working the phones to subvert American democracy for his personal benefit," the governor said. "Let that sink in."

“The voters have spoken. Our election officials have spoken. The Courts have spoken. The Electoral College has spoken. Seemingly, that isn’t enough for those willing to overturn an election because they just can’t accept that their guy lost decisively,” Murphy added.

Murphy also criticized New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew for “cynically” aligning with “conspiracy theorists,” and throwing his fat in with “far-right’s disproven and crackpot theories.”

The governor said Congress’ certification of Electoral College votes this week should hopefully keep the country’s Constitution intact.

“But, this cowardly and reckless effort weakens our republic here at home and undermines America’s efforts to promote democracy around the world,” he added.

Daily indicators



Monday marks exactly 10 months since the first known, confirmed case of COVID-19 in New Jersey

2,292 new PCR positive tests reported Sunday

494,317 total PCR positive tests since March

822 new probable positive antigen tests reported Sunday

50,838 probable positive antigen tests total

The positivity rate for all 28,669 PCR tests recorded on Dec. 31 was 11.22%

The statewide rate of transmission is 0.92.

38 new lab-confirmed deaths

17,223 total lab-confirmed fatalities since March

2,021 additional COVID-probable deaths

3,633 people hospitalized statewide

664 patients in ICUs

476 ventilators in use

295 patients discharged Sunday

395 COVID-positive patients admitted Sunday

428 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide

9 a.m.

Nearly three weeks after New Jersey administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, health care workers returned Monday morning to complete their vaccinations.

Gov. Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli were on hand as some of the front-line heroes at Newark’s University Hospital receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Read more.

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there have been 494,317 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,223 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

