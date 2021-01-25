Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, January 25, 2021

Sgt. Brian Patrick McKnerney, of the New Jersey State Police, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the Morris County vaccination site, in Rockaway, New Jersey on Jan. 8, 2021.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Vaccine updates



565,401 vaccinations have been administered statewide as Monday morning – an increase of 65,179 vaccinations from the state’s report on Friday.

“Even with the limited weekly supply we’re receiving, we’re averaging approximately 25,000 vaccinations per day,” Murphy said.

“There is far more demand for vaccines at this moment than we have actual doses available to us,” the governor said.

The state continues to ensure distribution is equitable and that health care workers and other front-line essential workers are prioritized.

“We continue to ask for patience as we await more vaccine doses coming into our state,” Murphy said.

New Jersey has launched a toll-free hotline — 855-568-0545 — to assist residents with vaccine questions, identifying whether they’re eligible, and finding vaccination center locations.

Second dose scheduling issues



Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said they are receiving a lot of questions about scheduling second-dose appointments.

Most vaccination centers schedule second-dose appointments before a person leaves after getting their first dose, but there were some sites that did not do that, Persichilli said.

The state Health Department’s best practice policy is that the centers should make the second appointment during the first dose visit, Persichilli said.

The commissioner said she is aware there are specific sites that did not follow that protocol and the Health Department is following up with them.

Anyone who did get a first dose will be contacted to schedule their second dose, Persichilli said.

“We will follow up on every single one of them,” Persichilli said of those who did not get a second-dose appointment, adding that shots are set aside for them regardless if they have an appointment.

Additionally, Persichilli said second-dose appointments through the state’s official portal will be available beginning Friday.

The Health Department sent an email to all vaccination centers Monday morning outlining these procedures again.

Nurture NJ Maternal and Infant Health Strategic Plan



New program launched Monday morning with the goal of making New Jersey the safest and most equitable state in America to have and raise a baby.

Schools update



86 open for in-person instruction

414 offering a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction

270 using all-remote instruction

41 districts implementing a mix of all-remote, in-person, or hybrid learning

June primary



The online form for petition signatures for the June primary will go live on New Jersey’s website Monday.

Murphy is signing an executive order to allow in-person collection of signatures.

Daily indicators



3,694 new positive PCR tests reported Sunday

598,660 total PCR tests since March

645 new positive antigen tests reported Sunday

68,291 total antigen tests

21 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Sunday

18,851 fatalities since March

2,121 additional probably deaths

3,254 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide

598 patients in ICUs

392 ventilators in use

242 patients discharged on Sunday

314 COVID-positive patients admitted on Sunday

Positivity rate for all 54,987 PCR tests on Jan. 21 was 9.62%

Statewide rate of transmission is 0.94

8:15 a.m.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh discussed how the city is doing amid vaccine rollout and supply shortage. Watch in video below.

Paterson mayor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine shortages

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there have been 666,951 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,851 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information