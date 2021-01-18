Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, January 18, 2021

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, taken from video provided by the New Jersey Governor’s Office, Gov. Phil Murphy tells attendees at an event in Blackwood, N.J., that he must leave the event to quarantine after just finding out that he’d been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Murphy signed an executive order to extend New Jersey’s public health emergency, citing a steep increase in coronavirus cases in recent days. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via AP, File)

3,511 new positive PCR tests reported Sunday

568,573 total positive PCR tests since March

533 new positive antigen tests reported Sunday

62,501 total positive antigen tests

23 new lab-confirmed deaths

18,367 total confirmed deaths since March

2,091 additional probable deaths

As of Monday, there have been 631,074 cumulative cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,367 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

