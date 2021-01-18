Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, January 18, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 3,511 new positive PCR tests reported Sunday
- 568,573 total positive PCR tests since March
- 533 new positive antigen tests reported Sunday
- 62,501 total positive antigen tests
- 23 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 18,367 total confirmed deaths since March
- 2,091 additional probable deaths
Latest official numbers
As of Monday, there have been 631,074 cumulative cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,367 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information