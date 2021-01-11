Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, January 11, 2021

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

12 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy gave an update on COVID-19 in New Jersey. Watch in video below.

Vaccine distribution



More than 200,000 vaccines administered in NJ

Capitol riots



Flags flying half-staff for U.S. Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick

More on Officer Sicknick

Death being investigated as a homicide, Gov. Murphy said.

Schools in NJ



Governor signing executive order: Waiving the graduation assessment test requirement for all 12th grade students who have met all other education requirements. Removing Student Growth Objectives from educator evaluations Extending time in which certified teachers can serve as substitute teachers

Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan: Acting commissioner of the Dept. of Education The health and safety standards or protecting students and staff from COVID-19 altered the way lessons were learned and how schools utilized resources All three actions are the result of engagement with state stakeholders and practitioners who keep the Dept. of Education abreast of everything occurring.



Daily health indicators



New dashboard info: Number of vaccines administered (Total: 214,433)

New cases: 5,042 (Statewide total: 532,959) 57,206 positive antigen tests

3,653 people are hospitalized, 649 are in ICUs and 438 are on ventilators. Hospitalizations bouncing in a range for at least a month. 347 patients discharged 377 patients admitted

New deaths: 51 (Death toll: 17,873)

The daily percent positive for test: 11.32%

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.09

We are now experiencing the holiday increase

Persichilli’s update



Second mega vaccination site opened in Rowan College.

We’ll be able to vaccinate more than 2,000 individuals a day.

With every vaccination given, we move closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, Persichilli said.

The demand for the vaccine is larger than thes supply.

Current eligibility: Group 1A, 1B (sworn-in officers, firefighters) and those in long-term care facilities

For those who want to pre-register, click here.

2 new reports of MIS-C

Q&A



Are you aware of a planned armed protest in Trenton Sunday? We are very much aware of the protests. No further detail, but we’re taking nothing for granted. We’re going to take all precautions

Anyone arrested from NJ in regards to Capitol riots? Unsure

Unsure Do you plan to open vaccines to those 75 and older soon? Unsure yet, but as we open up more groups, we’ll base it on our supply and demand

Will lack of holidays hopefully decrease the number of cases? We don’t have any holidays in the next few weeks like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, so hopefully numbers go down. However, we need to ensure we keep our guards up, Dr. Christina Tan said. Had a small peak at end of November and beginning of December, as well as the week after Christmas. Hopefully with ongoing vigilance and less opportunities for gathering, we’ll see a decrease in cases.

Why should Trump be banned on Twitter, while other similar leaders are not? If I could, i’d vote to impeach him or invoke the 25th Amendment. If you’re inciting insurrection and you’re the United States president, that’s a little too far.

Jan. 17 planned protest: Do you know if any progressives will plan a counter-protest? Even if your heart is in the right place, stay home Callahan: If you go out, please be peaceful Jared Maples: If you sense suspicious activity, please report it.

Any members of NJ’s law enforcement who were at the Capitol riots? Callahan: uncertain

Does the state have a breakdown on how many people are in each group? 650,000 health care workers, about 50,000 in police and fire, essential workers together is 2.7 million.

Is there anyone trying to jump the line? People are showing up and registering at some sites who are not within eligible categories. We ask sites to take information, call them back and give it to them. Persichilli: We’re trusting that people do the right thing, but we have to do it in an orderly fashion. We will have enough vaccines, it’s just a matter of time.

Does delaying Newark school reopening until April too premature? There’s no joy associated with that, but we have to respect those decisions. Allen-McMillan: If there’s a change within our incoming federation, we’ll make adjustments if necessary.

Legal weed: We’re optimistic that it will pan out.

Are you fully staffed in the chance there are plans to storm the state’s capitol building We’re taking the security risks seriously and we’re going to take necessary precautions

24/7 vaccination sites We’re leaving all options open, particularly if we get the supplies we need. We also don’t want to go into a no-appointments flow.

Should teachers be required to take the vaccine? Murphy: Believe teachers will come at their free will to get vaccinated.

Word on vaccine doses being thrown out? Persichilli: We keep track of end-of-day dose wages. It’s minimal. Advise all sites to get people to get vaccinated. We do not want waste.

Threats to NJ capitol on Sunday. Alleged threats to courthouse and administrative buildings in NJ. Don’t want to get much into detail, but we’re taking this seriously.

Any message to New Jersyans worried about possible violence in the state? You can’t give people assurances if you’re trying to guarantee something during unprecedented times. Asking everyone to stay home. Be careful and be safe.

Schools: 337 remote, 79 all in-person, 351 all-remote



Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there have been 532,959 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,873 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

