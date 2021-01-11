Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, January 11, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
12 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy gave an update on COVID-19 in New Jersey. Watch in video below.
Vaccine distribution
- More than 200,000 vaccines administered in NJ
Capitol riots
- Flags flying half-staff for U.S. Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick
- More on Officer Sicknick
- Death being investigated as a homicide, Gov. Murphy said.
Schools in NJ
- Governor signing executive order:
- Waiving the graduation assessment test requirement for all 12th grade students who have met all other education requirements.
- Removing Student Growth Objectives from educator evaluations
- Extending time in which certified teachers can serve as substitute teachers
- Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan: Acting commissioner of the Dept. of Education
- The health and safety standards or protecting students and staff from COVID-19 altered the way lessons were learned and how schools utilized resources
- All three actions are the result of engagement with state stakeholders and practitioners who keep the Dept. of Education abreast of everything occurring.
Daily health indicators
- New dashboard info: Number of vaccines administered (Total: 214,433)
- New cases: 5,042 (Statewide total: 532,959)
- 57,206 positive antigen tests
- 3,653 people are hospitalized, 649 are in ICUs and 438 are on ventilators.
- Hospitalizations bouncing in a range for at least a month.
- 347 patients discharged
- 377 patients admitted
- New deaths: 51 (Death toll: 17,873)
- The daily percent positive for test: 11.32%
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.09
- We are now experiencing the holiday increase
Persichilli’s update
- Second mega vaccination site opened in Rowan College.
- We’ll be able to vaccinate more than 2,000 individuals a day.
- With every vaccination given, we move closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, Persichilli said.
- The demand for the vaccine is larger than thes supply.
- Current eligibility: Group 1A, 1B (sworn-in officers, firefighters) and those in long-term care facilities
- For those who want to pre-register
- 2 new reports of MIS-C
Q&A
- Are you aware of a planned armed protest in Trenton Sunday?
- We are very much aware of the protests. No further detail, but we’re taking nothing for granted. We’re going to take all precautions
- Anyone arrested from NJ in regards to Capitol riots? Unsure
- Do you plan to open vaccines to those 75 and older soon?
- Unsure yet, but as we open up more groups, we’ll base it on our supply and demand
- Will lack of holidays hopefully decrease the number of cases?
- We don’t have any holidays in the next few weeks like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, so hopefully numbers go down.
- However, we need to ensure we keep our guards up, Dr. Christina Tan said.
- Had a small peak at end of November and beginning of December, as well as the week after Christmas.
- Hopefully with ongoing vigilance and less opportunities for gathering, we’ll see a decrease in cases.
- Why should Trump be banned on Twitter, while other similar leaders are not?
- If I could, i’d vote to impeach him or invoke the 25th Amendment. If you’re inciting insurrection and you’re the United States president, that’s a little too far.
- Jan. 17 planned protest: Do you know if any progressives will plan a counter-protest?
- Even if your heart is in the right place, stay home
- Callahan: If you go out, please be peaceful
- Jared Maples: If you sense suspicious activity, please report it.
- Any members of NJ’s law enforcement who were at the Capitol riots?
- Callahan: uncertain
- Does the state have a breakdown on how many people are in each group?
- 650,000 health care workers, about 50,000 in police and fire, essential workers together is 2.7 million.
- Is there anyone trying to jump the line?
- People are showing up and registering at some sites who are not within eligible categories. We ask sites to take information, call them back and give it to them. Persichilli: We’re trusting that people do the right thing, but we have to do it in an orderly fashion. We will have enough vaccines, it’s just a matter of time.
- Does delaying Newark school reopening until April too premature?
- There’s no joy associated with that, but we have to respect those decisions.
- Allen-McMillan: If there’s a change within our incoming federation, we’ll make adjustments if necessary.
- Legal weed:
- We’re optimistic that it will pan out.
- Are you fully staffed in the chance there are plans to storm the state’s capitol building
- We’re taking the security risks seriously and we’re going to take necessary precautions
- 24/7 vaccination sites
- We’re leaving all options open, particularly if we get the supplies we need. We also don’t want to go into a no-appointments flow.
- Should teachers be required to take the vaccine?
- Murphy: Believe teachers will come at their free will to get vaccinated.
- Word on vaccine doses being thrown out?
- Persichilli: We keep track of end-of-day dose wages. It’s minimal. Advise all sites to get people to get vaccinated. We do not want waste.
- Threats to NJ capitol on Sunday. Alleged threats to courthouse and administrative buildings in NJ.
- Don’t want to get much into detail, but we’re taking this seriously.
- Any message to New Jersyans worried about possible violence in the state?
- You can’t give people assurances if you’re trying to guarantee something during unprecedented times.
- Asking everyone to stay home. Be careful and be safe.
- Schools:
- 337 remote, 79 all in-person, 351 all-remote
Latest official numbers
As of Monday, there have been 532,959 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,873 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
