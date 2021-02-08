Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, February 8, 2021

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Vaccine updates



The state has now administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with a current total of 1,037,657.

813,216 first doses 224,237 second doses

First vaccines were administered on Dec. 15.

From there, it took 29 days to cross the quarter-million threshold.

It took another 10 days beyond that to exceed 500,000.

And it only took 16 days from there to administer the next half-million shots.

“We have a way to go to reach our ultimate goal of 4.7 million vaccinated adults by the end of June,” Murphy said. “We’re definitely on our way, but we need much greater supply to get the vaccination infrastructure we purpose-built working to its full potential.”

Schools update



95 offering in-person instruction (+6 from Feb. 1)

491 offering hybrid instruction (+21 from Feb. 1)

190 offering all-remote instruction (-23 from Feb. 1)

35 utilizing a mix of options (-4 from Feb. 1)

Elections update



The April 20 school and fire district elections and May 11 municipal elections will be in-person voting.

“We will ensure that all in-person polling places adhere to proper health and safety protocols,” Murphy said. “As always, voters will have the ability to request a vote by mail ballot.”

Health care coverage



Through the state’s health care insurance program, 269,500 New Jersey residents purchased a plan since Nov. 1st – an increase of 9.4% over last year’s enrollment period.

Over the past three months, more than 75,000 new customers purchased on the exchange.

Consumers receiving income-based financial assistance for their plans are paying an average of $121 per month for their health care plans – $43 per month lower than the plans purchased in 2020.

The state’s special enrollment period remains open through May 15.

For more information, visit GetCovered.NJ.gov.

Daily indicators



2,218 new positive PCR tests reported Sunday

647,194 total PCR tests

516 new positive antigen tests reported Sunday

77,534 total antigen tests

Murphy said the numbers are lower than they should be because of an electronic lab-reporting issue. The backlog should be reported in Tuesday’s numbers.

The positivity rate for all 53,738 PCR tests recorded on Feb. 4 was 8.5%

The statewide rate of transmission is 0.85

25 new lab-confirmed deaths

22,011 total deaths since March

2,187 additional probable deaths

2,814 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide

540 patients in ICUs

373 ventilators in use

255 COVID-19 patients discharged on Sunday

256 COVID-positive patients admitted on Sunday

“The metrics we’re seeing continue to point in the right direction … Our health care system remains in a strong position and capable of treating those currently in its care, “Murphy said. “If these trends continue, we can again look to additional steps to further reopen our economy.”

Super Bowl spread?



It’s too early to say whether we’ll see a jump in cases or hospitalizations because of “knucklehead” behavior during the Super Bowl, Murphy said.



Latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there have been 647,194 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,824 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information