Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, February 22, 2021

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tours a field medical station inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Atlantic City, N.J. The center was converted into a makeshift hospital to handle patient overflow in response to COVID-19. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, Pool)

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Remembering late state Sen. Gerald Cardinale



Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of the senator, who died on Saturday. Read more.

Legalizing marijuana



Murphy signed three bills that set the stage for creating the state’s recreational marijuana market. Read more .

. The bills legalize adult-use cannabis; decriminalize marijuana possession in small amounts; limit the use of previous marijuana convictions; and create a regulated cannabis marketplace.

“I’m grateful to all our legislative partners who put so much into this process. I thank all the allies across the spectrum of social justice, and the many leaders of our communities of faith, who joined us in this work,” Murphy said.

“As our new cannabis marketplace begins to take shape, businesses will be formed, and jobs will be created,” Murphy said. “Starting immediately, those who had been subject to an arrest for petty marijuana possession will be able to get relief and move forward.”

Reopening updates



Effective immediately, houses of worship and religious services can operate at 50% capacity. Masks are required and members of different households must be at least six feet apart at all times.

Effective immediately, indoor and outdoor collegiate sports practices and competitions may allow two parents or guardians per participating athlete as spectators. However, the number of spectators cannot exceed 35% of an indoor room’s capacity and social distancing must be maintained outdoors.

Beginning March 1, sports and entertainment venues with a fixed-seating capacity of over 5,000 people can open either at 10% capacity for indoor sites and 15% capacity for outdoor settings. Read more.

Vaccine update

As of monday morning, 1,676,496 total vaccine doses have been administered:



1,137,490 first doses

509,373 second doses

Daily indicators



2,165 new positive PCR tests

684,902 total PCR tests

682 new positive antigen tests

84,207 total antigen tests

2,023 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

438 patients in ICUs

289 ventilators in use

186 people discharged on Sunday

198 COVID-positive patients admitted on Sunday

17 lab-confirmed deaths reported Sunday

20,585 total lab-confirmed deaths since March

2,289 additional possible deaths related to COVID-19

The positivity rate for all 23,904 PCR tests recorded on Feb.18 was 6.35%

The statewide rate of transmission is 0.86

“Even though we’re continuing to see good trends in our numbers, we cannot let up one bit,” Murphy said. “Keep doing all you’re doing to fight and defeat this virus. We’re going to get there.”

Latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there have been 684,902 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,585 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

