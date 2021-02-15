Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, February 15, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest indicators of COVID-19 in NJ.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 1,222 (Statewide total: 666,399)
- Hospitalizations: 2,408
- ICU: 513
- Ventilators: 298
- New deaths: 14 (Death toll: 20,220)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.89
- Vaccines administered: 1,372,931
- First dose: 1,003,232
- Second dose: 369,113
Latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there have been 666,399 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,220 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
