Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, February 15, 2021

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest indicators of COVID-19 in NJ.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 1,222 (Statewide total: 666,399)

Hospitalizations: 2,408 ICU: 513 Ventilators: 298

New deaths: 14 (Death toll: 20,220)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.89

Vaccines administered: 1,372,931 First dose: 1,003,232 Second dose: 369,113



Latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there have been 666,399 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,220 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information