Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, February 1, 2021

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

11 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a briefing with the latest on the snowstorm and COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.

COVID-19 daily indicators



3,114 new positive PCR tests 626,645 total positive PCR tests

542 new positive antigen tests 73,701 total positive antigen tests

34 new confirmed COVID deaths 19,384 total confirmed fatalities 2,129 probable COVID deaths

2,865 COVID patients hospitalized as of Sunday night 531 patients in ICUs 355 ventilators in use 286 patients discharged 281 COVID-positive patients admitted



Nor’easter latest



“The worst is yet to come,” Murphy said, warning of large accumulations in some parts of New Jersey. Central and North: Expect big snow totals, up to 2 feet in some areas South: Expect lower snow totals, but a mix of sleep, freezing rain and coastal flooding and winds

Murphy advised New Jersey residents to stay home and stay off the roads.

State of emergency and commercial-vehicle travel restrictions announced Sunday remain in effect through Monday. Commercial vehicle

Murphy said only about 1,500 customers without power across the state currently, but that number will surely go up. If you experience an outage, call it in, Murphy advised. (See utility numbers below) Reminder to charge all devices possible now before you possibly lose power.

If you or anyone you know is in need of a warm, safe place to stay because of a loss of power or heat, there are warming centers available across New Jersey. To find centers nearby, call 2-1-1 or visit nj211.org

Reminder: If you’re heading out in the snow to help shovel, please remember to wear a mask.

As anticipated, there are some reported blackouts across the state.



Currently, there are 1,500 customers statewide without power.



We expect more. If you experience an outage, call it in.



I connected with each of our state’s big providers yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dI3iO0twyx — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 1, 2021

Vaccine updates



All New Jersey vaccination megasites closed Monday due to the winter storm. Morris location: Rescheduled to Wednesday Atlantic and Middlesex locations: Rescheduled to Thursday Bergen, Burlington and Gloucester sites were already pre-scheduled to be closed Monday.

796,075 vaccine doses have been administered as of Monday morning 664,548 fist doses; 126,833 second doses



NJ schools updates



89 school districts all in-person learning

470 districts using a hybrid of in-person and remote learning

213 districts remain all-remote – down by 57 schools/districts since last Monday

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there have been 626,645 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,384 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

