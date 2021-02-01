Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, February 1, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11 a.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a briefing with the latest on the snowstorm and COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.
COVID-19 daily indicators
- 3,114 new positive PCR tests
- 626,645 total positive PCR tests
- 542 new positive antigen tests
- 73,701 total positive antigen tests
- 34 new confirmed COVID deaths
- 19,384 total confirmed fatalities
- 2,129 probable COVID deaths
- 2,865 COVID patients hospitalized as of Sunday night
- 531 patients in ICUs
- 355 ventilators in use
- 286 patients discharged
- 281 COVID-positive patients admitted
Nor’easter latest
- “The worst is yet to come,” Murphy said, warning of large accumulations in some parts of New Jersey.
- Central and North: Expect big snow totals, up to 2 feet in some areas
- South: Expect lower snow totals, but a mix of sleep, freezing rain and coastal flooding and winds
- Murphy advised New Jersey residents to stay home and stay off the roads.
- State of emergency and commercial-vehicle travel restrictions announced Sunday remain in effect through Monday.
- Commercial vehicle
- Murphy said only about 1,500 customers without power across the state currently, but that number will surely go up.
- If you experience an outage, call it in, Murphy advised. (See utility numbers below)
- Reminder to charge all devices possible now before you possibly lose power.
- If you or anyone you know is in need of a warm, safe place to stay because of a loss of power or heat, there are warming centers available across New Jersey.
- To find centers nearby, call 2-1-1 or visit nj211.org
- Reminder: If you’re heading out in the snow to help shovel, please remember to wear a mask.
As anticipated, there are some reported blackouts across the state.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 1, 2021
Currently, there are 1,500 customers statewide without power.
We expect more. If you experience an outage, call it in.
I connected with each of our state’s big providers yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dI3iO0twyx
Vaccine updates
- All New Jersey vaccination megasites closed Monday due to the winter storm.
- Morris location: Rescheduled to Wednesday
- Atlantic and Middlesex locations: Rescheduled to Thursday
- Bergen, Burlington and Gloucester sites were already pre-scheduled to be closed Monday.
- 796,075 vaccine doses have been administered as of Monday morning
- 664,548 fist doses; 126,833 second doses
NJ schools updates
- 89 school districts all in-person learning
- 470 districts using a hybrid of in-person and remote learning
- 213 districts remain all-remote – down by 57 schools/districts since last Monday
Latest official numbers
As of Monday, there have been 626,645 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,384 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
