Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, December 7, 2020

Most pedestrians wear masks as they walk in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.



Murphy anticipates the health commissioner to return to coronavirus briefings on Wednesday. She has been quarantining at home after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Murphy said he spoke with President-elect Joe Biden and he’s looking forward to Jan. 20 when he takes the reigns.

The governor said he spoke to Biden about a number of topics, including the pandemic, the need for federal stimulus, and moving forward on the state’s infrastructure needs.

Murphy said he told Biden more state and local funding is needed than what is being proposed in the legislation being negotiated in Congress right now.

“The needs of New Jersey are being put front and center,” to the new administration, the governor said.

More than 4.6 million New Jersey residents voted in the November election, Murphy said.

New Jersey’s secretary of state has certified the election results. Later Monday, Murphy will sign the Certificate of Ascertainment, in advance of the state’s Presidential Electors meeting and voting next Monday.

Over the weekend, Paterson authorities shut down two “speakeasies” — clubs that were illegally operating and selling alcohol past the state’s 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants. “We simply will not tolerate those who think the rules are for everyone else but them. We will shut you down,” Murphy said.

The governor said, unlike New York, closing or reducing indoor dining tied to hospitalizations is not on the table for New Jersey right now.

Daily indicators



3,573 new cases

371,579 cumulative cases since March

17 new lab-confirmed deaths

15,500 COVID-19 fatalities since March

The number of probable deaths is 1,836

Positivity rate from tests on Dec. 3 was 11.4%

The statewide rate of transmission is 1.05

3,346 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized

637 patients are in ICUs

391 ventilators are in use

269 patients were discharged Sunday

417 COVID-positive patients were admitted Sunday

Contact tracing



74% of cases are not cooperating with contact tracers.

“This is not a witch hunt. We’re only trying to stop the spread of this virus,” Murphy said. “Work with our contact tracers.”

There are now more than 30 contact tracers on the ground for every 100,000 residents.

Murphy urged residents to download the state’s COVID-19 exposure notification mobile app. For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov/app.

Department of Health’s Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Ed Lipschitz



Lipschitz said they believe the increase in cases reported over the weekend is directly related to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday will not be known for another few days, he added.

Lipschitz said indoor holiday gatherings should be kept to immediate household members only. Intergenerational gatherings should also be avoided.

Happening today:

New restrictions on outdoor gatherings begin as New Jersey reported a record 6,046 new positive cases in a single day. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 371,579 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,500 confirmed virus fatalities.

