Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, December 28, 2020

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Vaccine latest



Vaccinations at long-term care facilities began Monday. Read more .

. CVS has scheduled visits to 277 long-term care centers statewide to provide roughly 80,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Walgreens will visit 15 long-term care centers to provide more than 4,000 vaccinations.

Social services



Department of Human Services is extending child care assistance programs and continuing to wave co-pays.

Unemployment benefits



An estimated 500,000 New Jersey residents will not receive federal unemployment benefits this week because of President Donald Trump’s delay to sign the COVID-19 relief bill, Murphy said.

“I agree that more stimulus was and remains needed, but this was the wrong way to go about it,” the governor said. “This bill should’ve been signed immediately as a down payment, and further assistance taken up. For many families across New Jersey, this delay was a failure.”

Daily indicators



2,745 new cases reported Sunday

463,965 cumulative cases since March

21 new lab-confirmed deaths

16,706 COVID-19 fatalities since March

1,945 probably COVID-19 deaths

The percent of positive PCR tests on Dec. 24 was 10.98%

The statewide rate of transmission is .96

3,684 people hospitalized with COVID-19

715 patients in ICUs

505 ventilators in use

286 patients discharged on Sunday

396 COVID-positive patients admitted Sunday

Happening today:

Vaccine rollouts continue in New Jersey as long-term care facilities are able to receive the vaccine. READ MORE.

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there have been 463,965 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,706 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

