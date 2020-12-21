Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, December 21, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

12:30 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy gives an update on COVID-19 in New Jersey. Watch in video below.

Relief deal:

Lawmakers reached a deal on $900 billion in COVID-19 relief, but Murphy said it’s not enough. He said families, businesses and states need more.

“No one should fall into the fall sense that it is done. It is not,” Murphy said.

Schools:

As of Monday, 82 districts had schools that were fully open while 363 districts had hybrid learning. There were also 320 districts with remote learning and 47 districts doing a mixture of remote, hybrid and in-person learning across school buildings.

More than 14,000 students still have device and/or connectivity issues for remote learning, Murphy said.

Executive orders:

Murphy sighed two executive orders on Monday. The first extends the state’s public health emergency another 30 days.

The second order postpones fire district elections and special elections until April 20 to coincide with school board elections. Murphy said moving them to a single day conserves resources.

Numbers:

As of Monday, there had been 435,763 coronavirus cases recorded in the state. The rate of transmission was 0.99, which is the first day in a while it was below one.

There have been 16,315 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Christmas:

Murphy reiterated that families should not hold large, family gatherings inside.

“We need to stay focused on keeping our family and friends healthy,” he said.

Vaccine:

Thousands of first doses of vaccines have been distributed to health care workers, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

New virus strain:

A new strain of coronavirus from the U.K has prompted some concern around the world. Murphy said there isn’t enough known about the variant to determine if flights to New Jersey should be blocked, but her urged state residents to continue avoiding travel.

Happening today:

Vaccine rollouts continue in New Jersey. Watch in video below.

Vaccine rollout continues across NJ

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there have been 435,763 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,315 lab-confirmed deaths.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information