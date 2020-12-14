Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, December 14, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.
Vaccine distribution
- New Jersey received its first round of 76,000 Pfizer vaccine doses Monday.
- State officials are currently overseeing distribution of the vaccine doses to hospitals.
- The first vaccines in the state will be administered on Tuesday at a University Hospital clinic in Newark. Read more.
- “Tomorrow is a momentous day,” Murphy said.
- The governor said the first vaccinations will go to “our heroic front-line health care workers.”
- The state’s vaccination program is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks as more shipments arrive.
- “Our health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff remain our top priority for initial vaccinations,” Murphy added.
Health data
- 4,805 new cases reported
- 405,448 cumulative cases since March 4
- 25 new fatalities reported
- 15,907 deaths since March
- 3,635 people are hospitalized
- 704 patients are in ICUs — the first time the state hit over 700 since May 28
- 491 ventilators are in use
- 300 patients were discharged Sunday
- 350 COVID-positive patients were admitted Sunday
- The positivity rate for all 38,861 PCR tests conducted on Dec. 10 was 10.95%
- The statewide rate of transmission is 1.13
Contact tracing
- 233 new contact tracers are on the ground working toward curbing the spread of the virus
- More than 3,300 contact tracers are operating statewide
- 78% of people aren’t cooperating with contact tracers, Murphy said.
The latest official numbers:
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information