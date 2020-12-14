Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, December 14, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy gives an update on COVID-19 in New Jersey April 21, 2020.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Vaccine distribution



New Jersey received its first round of 76,000 Pfizer vaccine doses Monday.

State officials are currently overseeing distribution of the vaccine doses to hospitals.

The first vaccines in the state will be administered on Tuesday at a University Hospital clinic in Newark. Read more .

. “Tomorrow is a momentous day,” Murphy said.

The governor said the first vaccinations will go to “our heroic front-line health care workers.”

The state’s vaccination program is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks as more shipments arrive.

“Our health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff remain our top priority for initial vaccinations,” Murphy added.

Health data



4,805 new cases reported

405,448 cumulative cases since March 4

25 new fatalities reported

15,907 deaths since March

3,635 people are hospitalized

704 patients are in ICUs — the first time the state hit over 700 since May 28

491 ventilators are in use

300 patients were discharged Sunday

350 COVID-positive patients were admitted Sunday

The positivity rate for all 38,861 PCR tests conducted on Dec. 10 was 10.95%

The statewide rate of transmission is 1.13

Contact tracing



233 new contact tracers are on the ground working toward curbing the spread of the virus

More than 3,300 contact tracers are operating statewide

78% of people aren’t cooperating with contact tracers, Murphy said.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 405,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,907 lab-confirmed virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

