Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, August 31, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus reopening briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Reopening updates



Murphy is signing an executive order to allow indoor dining to resume at 6 a.m. on Friday. Read more.

Safety protocols for restaurants include mask mandates for staff and customers while they’re not eating or drinking; a 25% capacity limit; tables must be spaced 6 feet apart; and groups per table cannot exceed eight people unless they are members of the same household.

Breweries, distilleries, wineries and similar venues are covered under the resumption of indoor dining if they offer food.

“Our goal is to ensure this step is done properly to prevent the kind of spikes we saw in other states,” Murphy said.

Indoor dining could be suspended again if there is a sustained increase in the health data and metrics.

Movie theaters, other indoor performance venues can reopen Friday with limited capacity, masks, social distancing and other safety protocols.

Theater capacity will be capped at either 25% of room capacity or 150 people, whichever is less. For example, if you have four screens in a multiplex, each screen would be held to the lesser of 25% capacity or 150 people.

Movie theaters and performance venues can offer concessions.

Capacity limits for religious services and celebrations; weddings; funerals; memorial services; political activities have been increased to either 25% capacity or 150 people, whichever is less.

Wedding venues and banquet halls can offer food and beverages, and are subject to both indoor dining rules and indoor capacity limits.

Health data



Eight new deaths were reported Sunday, for a death toll of 14,165 lives lost.

The number of probable deaths under investigation remains 1,780.

There are 352 new cases, pushing the statewide cumulative total since March 4 to 191,960.

Of those sick, 484 people are hospitalized, 103 are in ICUs and 36 are on ventilators.

The daily percent positivite for tests from August 27 was 1.41%.

The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90.

8 a.m.

Murphy is expected to announced the return of indoor dining, with limited capacity, during his afternoon coronavirus briefing, sources told PIX11 News. Read more.

Recent numbers

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 191,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,157 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information