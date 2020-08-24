Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, August 24, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.
- The governor thanked the Restart and Recovery Commission for its leadership through the COVID-19 crisis.
- In a first-of-its-kind partnership in New Jersey, Union County and Kean University have created a COVID-19 program curriculum for students that includes research, lab, academic, and career opportunities.
- Murphy offered his condolences to the family of a state employee who was shot and died over the weekend. “We are devastated by the loss of Vernetta McCray, a veteran member of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, who died this weekend from wounds sustained in a random act of gun violence,” Murphy said. “She dedicated her career to helping our most-vulnerable children. Prayers to her family and friends. May she rest in peace.” Read more.
School reopening updates
- Based on regional metrics for health and safety risks, each region in the state is safe to reopen school buildings. Read more.
- As of Monday, there have been 745 reopening plans submitted to the DOE. That includes both public and private school districts.
- Of those plans, 251 have been deemed completed; 389 were reviewed and returned for revisions; and 105 plans are awaiting review by the state.
- 436 schools are seeking to reopen with a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning
- 180 districts seek to reopen with all-remote instruction
- 59 districts plan to reopen with all in-person learning
- 11 plans contain a mixture of remote and in-person learning depending on the school
Health data
- There are 225 new cases, pushing the statewide total since March 4 to 189,719.
- Of those sick, 446 people are hospitalized, 66 are in ICUs and 27 are on ventilators.
- The percent positivity rate from Aug. 20 was 1.33%.
- The rate of transmission is .85.
- Three new lab-confirmed deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 14,120.
- The number of probable deaths remains at 1,829.
Recent numbers
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 189,494 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,117 coronavirus fatalities.
