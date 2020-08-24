Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, August 24, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.



The governor thanked the Restart and Recovery Commission for its leadership through the COVID-19 crisis.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership in New Jersey, Union County and Kean University have created a COVID-19 program curriculum for students that includes research, lab, academic, and career opportunities.

Murphy offered his condolences to the family of a state employee who was shot and died over the weekend. “We are devastated by the loss of Vernetta McCray, a veteran member of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, who died this weekend from wounds sustained in a random act of gun violence,” Murphy said. “She dedicated her career to helping our most-vulnerable children. Prayers to her family and friends. May she rest in peace.” Read more.

School reopening updates



Based on regional metrics for health and safety risks, each region in the state is safe to reopen school buildings. Read more.

As of Monday, there have been 745 reopening plans submitted to the DOE. That includes both public and private school districts.

Of those plans, 251 have been deemed completed; 389 were reviewed and returned for revisions; and 105 plans are awaiting review by the state.

436 schools are seeking to reopen with a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning

180 districts seek to reopen with all-remote instruction

59 districts plan to reopen with all in-person learning

11 plans contain a mixture of remote and in-person learning depending on the school

Health data



There are 225 new cases, pushing the statewide total since March 4 to 189,719.

Of those sick, 446 people are hospitalized, 66 are in ICUs and 27 are on ventilators.

The percent positivity rate from Aug. 20 was 1.33%.

The rate of transmission is .85.

Three new lab-confirmed deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 14,120.

The number of probable deaths remains at 1,829.

Recent numbers

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 189,494 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,117 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information