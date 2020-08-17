Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, August 17, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
3 p.m. —
Gov. Phil Murphy held a daily briefing. Watch below:
Coronavirus Data:
There have been 187,767 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy said Monday. Murphy confirmed another four deaths, which brought the total up to 14,077 COVID-19 deaths.
The statewide transmission rate ticked up to 1.03.
Schools:
Gov. Murphy said the NJSIAA will make a determination on if student athletes will be able to play sports this year.
Recent numbers
