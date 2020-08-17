Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, August 17, 2020

A customer wearing a protective mask waits to be served at D'jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe beside a mostly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Belmar, New Jersey.

Coronavirus Data:

There have been 187,767 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy said Monday. Murphy confirmed another four deaths, which brought the total up to 14,077 COVID-19 deaths.

The statewide transmission rate ticked up to 1.03.

Schools:

Gov. Murphy said the NJSIAA will make a determination on if student athletes will be able to play sports this year.

Recent numbers

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 187,455 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,073 coronavirus fatalities.

