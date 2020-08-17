Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, August 17, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3 p.m. —
Gov. Phil Murphy held a daily briefing. Watch below:

Coronavirus Data:
There have been 187,767 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy said Monday. Murphy confirmed another four deaths, which brought the total up to 14,077 COVID-19 deaths.

The statewide transmission rate ticked up to 1.03.

Schools:
Gov. Murphy said the NJSIAA will make a determination on if student athletes will be able to play sports this year.

Recent numbers
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 187,455 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,073 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

