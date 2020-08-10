Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, August 10, 2020

FILE – In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, Bigard Ogbonna, right, checks a customer’s temperature before they enter a store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls reopened from their COVID-19 pause. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Impact on long-term care facilities



COVID-19 has greatly impacted long-term care facilities over the past five months.

There are more than 260 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities in New Jersey.

New Jersey is determined to be a leader in improving protocols at these facilities.

The Health Department is issuing a new directive Monday that sets mandatory benchmarks for New Jersey’s long-term care facilities as they look to resume normal activities and reopen to visitors.

The directive will establish phases for reopening based on the time since a last outbreak. The directive will establish a baseline for infection-control measures; requirements for PPE stockpiling; and mandates for resident and staff testing, including weekly testing of all staff.

The state plans to commit $155 million to actualizing the reopening directive. Staff testing will be supported by a $25 million in CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding.

A $130 million plan is in the works to stabilize and support nursing home workers, including wage increases. About 60% of this funding will flow directly to pay increases for certified nurse aids. The rest will be allocated to facilities that prove they have met the reopening benchmarks to help them prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

So far, the state has implemented the following recommendations from the independent Manatt Health report that reviewed the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in long-term care facilities: 30 million pieces of PPE distributed; 310,00 residents and 495,000 staff have been tested; 450 infection control surveys have been completed; 3,600 complaints have been resolved; Dr. Adinaro was hired as the deputy commissioner of public health; and an LTC Emergency Operations Center was created.

Bar crowds and house parties



Murphy called out young people seen waiting in lines at bars along the Jersey Shore and not wearing masks or social distancing.

“By the time these patrons would have even gotten in, this virus could have already easily spread just through the line. So folks, this is not a game,” Murphy said. “Standing around mask-less in a crowd outside a bar is just as big a knucklehead move as standing around mask-less inside one.”

Murphy warned bar owners that he will shut down individual establishments caught allowing “knucklehead” behavior. He specifically called out Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, D’Jais and 10th Ave. Burrito Co. in Belmar, and Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright.

“Bars and patrons need to get on the same page, and quickly. I’m going to give everyone a chance to do the right thing,” Murphy said. “But if we have to shut places down to protect public health, then we will. Consider this your warning before you go out drinking this weekend.”

The governor also denounced the organizer and attendees of a house party in Howell Township on Sunday. It took eight police departments to break up the 300-person party, Murphy said. Read more.

Health data



Four new deaths have been confirmed, bringing the total to 14,025.

An additional 1,853 deaths remain under investigation.

There are 258 new cases, pushing the state’s total since March 4 to 185,031.

Of those sick, 545 people are hospitalized, 83 patients are in ICUs and 29 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate for tests from Aug. 6 was 1.62%.

The rate of virus transmission is 0.98.

“Because all of you have redoubled your efforts to social distance and wear masks, our Rt is back down below 1,” Murphy said. “This is a positive sign, but this does not mean COVID-19 is no longer with us.”

President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 executive orders



A payroll tax holiday will not save workers anything in the long run. They’ll still have to pay those taxes come April 15, 2021, Murphy said.

Murphy also noted that the tax holiday will mean nothing to unemployed Americans because they’re not receiving a paycheck.

The president’s $400 unemployment benefit executive order doesn’t offer clear guidance on how states will pay for or administer the program, Murphy said.

“Millions of unemployed workers – and their families – deserve better,” he said. “States are going broke and millions of Americans are unemployed. Yet the president’s solution called for states to create a new program we cannot afford and don’t know how to administer because of this uncertainty.”

Murphy called for Congressional action to provide coronavirus relief.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday afternoon, there are 184,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,021 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information