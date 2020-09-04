Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, September 4, 2020

FILE – In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, Bigard Ogbonna, right, checks a customer’s temperature before they enter a store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls reopened from their COVID-19 pause. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a briefing on the state’s reopening progress. Watch in video below.

Schools in NJ



607 have finalized reopening plans

354 using hybrid model

59 using all in-person

172 districts using all-remote learning

22 districts using combo of plans

Casinos in NJ



State taking administrative action to prohibit smoking at indoor casinos. READ MORE.

Contact tracing



We’ve reached initial goal of 15 per 100K contact tracers

However, around 20% of people not responding to calls from contact tracers

53% of people not providing contacts of people with possible exposure

Please answer the call.

Opening of movie theaters, gyms, etc. at risk

Daily numbers



Total cases: 193,422 (478)

COVID hospitalizations: 466

Rate of transmission: 1.03

Daily percent positivity: 1.81%

Death toll: 14,195 (7 new deaths)

NJ schools



If there’s one confirmed case in the school, they can remain open. Those in contact with case must quarantine

If there are two or more cases in the same classroom. Students or staff in contact must quarantine for 14 days.

Two or more cases within 14 days linked to exposure outside school setting, school can remain open.

If there are two or more cases linked to a school activity but are in different classrooms, local officials will make a decision whether or not to close school.

If outbreak impacts multiple

2+ cases in school, but connection between cases can’t be reached, schools to close for two weeks.

School falls in region that’s high risk, the school should be closed until outbreak decreases.

5 a.m.

Indoor dining returns for restaurants in New Jersey, but with new protocols and restrictions. Read more here.

Recent numbers

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 193,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,195 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information