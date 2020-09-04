Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, September 4, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a briefing on the state’s reopening progress. Watch in video below.
Schools in NJ
- 607 have finalized reopening plans
- 354 using hybrid model
- 59 using all in-person
- 172 districts using all-remote learning
- 22 districts using combo of plans
Casinos in NJ
- State taking administrative action to prohibit smoking at indoor casinos. READ MORE.
Contact tracing
- We’ve reached initial goal of 15 per 100K contact tracers
- However, around 20% of people not responding to calls from contact tracers
- 53% of people not providing contacts of people with possible exposure
- Please answer the call.
- Opening of movie theaters, gyms, etc. at risk
Daily numbers
- Total cases: 193,422 (478)
- COVID hospitalizations: 466
- Rate of transmission: 1.03
- Daily percent positivity: 1.81%
- Death toll: 14,195 (7 new deaths)
NJ schools
- If there’s one confirmed case in the school, they can remain open. Those in contact with case must quarantine
- If there are two or more cases in the same classroom. Students or staff in contact must quarantine for 14 days.
- Two or more cases within 14 days linked to exposure outside school setting, school can remain open.
- If there are two or more cases linked to a school activity but are in different classrooms, local officials will make a decision whether or not to close school.
- If outbreak impacts multiple
- 2+ cases in school, but connection between cases can’t be reached, schools to close for two weeks.
- School falls in region that’s high risk, the school should be closed until outbreak decreases.
5 a.m.
Indoor dining returns for restaurants in New Jersey, but with new protocols and restrictions. Read more here.
Recent numbers
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 193,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,195 coronavirus fatalities.
