Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, September 25, 2020

Patrons are served outside the Taka restaurant on the first day New Jersey allowed outdoor dining to resume during the coronavirus outbreak,Monday, June 15, 2020, in Asbury Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy holds a briefing on COVID-19 in NJ. Watch in video below.

NJ MVC



You don’t need to go to an MVC agency to renew your basic driver’s license.

Visit njmvc.gov and renew online

and renew online Extended license for CDL and CLPs extended to Dec. 31, 2020.

MVC “Senior Hours” for new and used car registrations at vehicle centers for people 65 and older — Tuesday/Thursdays from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Unemployment claims



Uptick in initial unemployment claims: 1.6 million initial claims

Since beginning of pandemic, 1,394,570 met monetary requirements for benefits. At least 96% have received benefits.

Amount paid out: $15.65 billion

NJ’s application for FEMA’s Lost Wages Supplemental Assistance Program has been approved.

Contact tracing in NJ



Added another nine tracers, bringing total to 1,873

Over past week, we’ve seen increase in people cooperating with contact tracers

Public health emergency



Extended public health emergency in NJ for an additional 30 days

Daily health indicators



New cases: 612 (Statewide total: 202,100) (Removing 88 duplicate or out-of-state cases) [1,200 in two days]

405 people are hospitalized, 75 are in ICUs and 32 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 7 (Death toll: 14,306)

The daily percent positive for test: 2.22%

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.15

County upticks



Gloucester, Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen

Since Monday, cases have been reported: Ocean: 439 Monmouth: 248 Middlesex: 228 Gloucester: 130

Main age group in Ocean and Monmouth: 18-29

In Ocean County, tracking between 100-150 cases a day. Of those cases, about half are in the town of Lakewood.

Q&A



Breonna Taylor: Any loss of life is a tragedy. Breonna Taylor had such promise. It is clear to me from the outside looking in that justice was not properly served here.

Any loss of life is a tragedy. Breonna Taylor had such promise. It is clear to me from the outside looking in that justice was not properly served here. Ocean county outbreaks in Lakewood. Are they related to the High Holy Days? Murphy: Ocean County, particularly Lakewook is of concern. Rosh Hashanah MAY be part of it, but we’re working aggressively with community and faith leaders. Leave prejudices and biases at the door. Persichilli: I’ve been on calls with community religious leaders.

Federal Aid: The state isn’t really in the position where it needs federal aid, is it still needed? We still need aid and assistance. Because we’ve had the chance to borrow money, we could “stave” it down. It’s not just NJ that needs federal aid though. “We desperately still need it.”

Plastic bag legislation: No comment, but “I was really happy to see that.”



Recent numbers

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 202,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,306 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

