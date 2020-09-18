Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, September 18, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.
Tackling pollution in minority communities
- Ensuring environmental justice is important. READ MORE.
Economic equality
Economic equality - Millionaire's tax and tax relief for lower and middle-class families.
2020 Census
- There are only 12 days left.
- Pushing to see every county push to surpass where they were 10 years ago.
- Visit census.nj.gov for a 2020 Census event near you
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 519 (Statewide total: 198,848 )
- 413 people are hospitalized, 73 are in ICUs and 36 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 5 (Death toll: 14,270)
- The daily percent positive for tests: 2.19%
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.08
Increase in cases
- Many linked to gatherings (not just parties, also funerals)
- Ocean and Monmouth counties see spike in cases.
Q&A
- Ocean County reports triple-digit day — what is the reason?
- Dr. Christina Tan: We’re seeing common patterns, a lot associated with gatherings. You can gather socially, but just do it safely.
- Less hospitalizations, ICU admissions, etc. is that a good sign?
- The system is working. Whether you look at this through schools, state level, local authorities. The system feels like it is working, but it doesn’t mean there are no concerns.
- Concerns of more indoor gatherings.
- Budget
- Anyone who gets that check should not view it as a gimmick.
- We’re still making final adjustments on budget.
Latest news
- NJ Assembly committee has approved bill that would fine people up to $500 for not wearing masks in stores.
Recent numbers
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 198,361 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,266 coronavirus fatalities.
