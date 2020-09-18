Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, September 18, 2020

A customer wearing a protective mask waits to be served at D'jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe beside a mostly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Belmar, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 519 (Statewide total: 198,848 )

413 people are hospitalized, 73 are in ICUs and 36 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 5 (Death toll: 14,270)

The daily percent positive for tests: 2.19%

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.08

Increase in cases



Many linked to gatherings (not just parties, also funerals)

Ocean and Monmouth counties see spike in cases. READ MORE.

Q&A



Ocean County reports triple-digit day — what is the reason? Dr. Christina Tan: We’re seeing common patterns, a lot associated with gatherings. You can gather socially, but just do it safely.

Less hospitalizations, ICU admissions, etc. is that a good sign? The system is working. Whether you look at this through schools, state level, local authorities. The system feels like it is working, but it doesn’t mean there are no concerns. Concerns of more indoor gatherings.

Budget Anyone who gets that check should not view it as a gimmick. We’re still making final adjustments on budget.



NJ Assembly committee has approved bill that would fine people up to $500 for not wearing masks in stores. Read more here.

Recent numbers

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 198,361 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,266 coronavirus fatalities.

