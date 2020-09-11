Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, September 11, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.
2020 Census
- 67.9% self-response rate
- Fill out census here.
COVID-19 numbers in NJ
- New cases: 518 (Total: 195,888)
- Rate of transmission: 1.08
- Daily positivity: 2.6%
- Hospitalization: 240 confirmed COVID-19 positive
- New deaths: 9 (14,234 death toll)
COVID-19 cases in NJ
- Population from ages 19-24 has the highest percentage of positivity in the state (6%)
- Ages 14-18 follows with percent positivity at 4%
- In-school transmission currently not reported.
- Percent positivity in other age groups decreases or stays flat.
- Health officials say increases noted in summer months (parties, social events, college parties)
- Judith Perischilli: Continue to wash hands, stay home if you’re sick, don’t share food.
Q&A
- Contact tracers — are they keeping track on why people aren’t answering and is a strategy being planned?
- Contact tracers are keeping tags, but it seems like parents and friends don’t want to rat out others.
- Persichilli: We are adding more individuals at county level to offer more social support.
- Positive tests in schools? Will you make it public?
- As of this moment, based on what we know, we’re not aware of any in-school transmission of COVID. It could change.
- “The system is working, and that’s a good thing.”
- Borough of Franklin wants voters to vote online. Do you support that?
- There’s no prohibition in our model against showing up on election day.
- False positives
- Person may have been positive before and the test they received was “sensitive”
- No test is 100% perfect — if they can be proved false, we’ll move forward. If we’re unsure, we’ll be safe and assume the test was accurate.
- MVC lines
- You do not need a pin to renew a license online.
- Special hours for seniors/people with medical conditions: We’ll be rolling out a plan — looking into special times or courtesy appointments.
- Why not implement statewide regulations to handle school COVID cases?
- They have broken the state down into regions. It’s not just what’s happening in your classroom or school. It’s what’s happening in your region and community as well.
Happening today:
Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation aimed at easing long NJ Motor Vehicle Commission lines. READ MORE.
Recent numbers
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 195,888 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,234 coronavirus fatalities.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information