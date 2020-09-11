Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, September 11, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey phil murphy coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

2020 Census

  • 67.9% self-response rate
  • Fill out census here.

COVID-19 numbers in NJ

  • New cases: 518 (Total: 195,888)
  • Rate of transmission: 1.08
  • Daily positivity: 2.6%
  • Hospitalization: 240 confirmed COVID-19 positive
  • New deaths: 9 (14,234 death toll)

COVID-19 cases in NJ

  • Population from ages 19-24 has the highest percentage of positivity in the state (6%)
  • Ages 14-18 follows with percent positivity at 4%
    • In-school transmission currently not reported.
  • Percent positivity in other age groups decreases or stays flat.
  • Health officials say increases noted in summer months (parties, social events, college parties)
  • Judith Perischilli: Continue to wash hands, stay home if you’re sick, don’t share food.

Q&A

  • Contact tracers — are they keeping track on why people aren’t answering and is a strategy being planned?
    • Contact tracers are keeping tags, but it seems like parents and friends don’t want to rat out others.
    • Persichilli: We are adding more individuals at county level to offer more social support.
  • Positive tests in schools? Will you make it public?
    • As of this moment, based on what we know, we’re not aware of any in-school transmission of COVID. It could change.
    • “The system is working, and that’s a good thing.”
  • Borough of Franklin wants voters to vote online. Do you support that?
    • There’s no prohibition in our model against showing up on election day.
  • False positives
    • Person may have been positive before and the test they received was “sensitive”
    • No test is 100% perfect — if they can be proved false, we’ll move forward. If we’re unsure, we’ll be safe and assume the test was accurate.
  • MVC lines
    • You do not need a pin to renew a license online.
    • Special hours for seniors/people with medical conditions: We’ll be rolling out a plan — looking into special times or courtesy appointments.
  • Why not implement statewide regulations to handle school COVID cases?
    • They have broken the state down into regions. It’s not just what’s happening in your classroom or school. It’s what’s happening in your region and community as well.

Happening today:
Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation aimed at easing long NJ Motor Vehicle Commission lines. READ MORE.

Recent numbers
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 195,888 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,234 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

