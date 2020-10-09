Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, October 9, 2020

A patron collects free meals at Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen as signs dictating social distancing protocols are shown on the sidewalk due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, April 10, 2020, in New Brunswick, N.J.

5:15 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy joined the PIX11 News Friday evening to discuss an alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the state.

As of Friday, there were 881 new positive cases, pushing the cumulative total since March 4 to 212,013. Six lab-confirmed deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 14,376, according to Murphy.

The governor said health officials are seeing “some amount of community spread” throughout the entire state.

He urged residents to remember the basics of preventing the spread of COVID-19: Hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing. Anyone who believes they have been exposed to the virus should wait a few days before getting tested because there’s an incubation period, the governor added.

When asked about the possibility of another statewide shutdown, Murphy said it was a possibility but there isn’t a high likelihood of that happening. Instead, he said health officials have been monitoring and tweaking existing restrictions, such as indoor and outdoor capacity limits.

Despite the uptick in daily new cases since the start of the academic year, Murphy said he doesn’t see a lot of in-school transmission. The state is currently tracking 16 outbreaks in 16 individual school buildings. For context, Murphy said there are over 3,000 school buildings in the state.

Murphy’s administration also continues to monitor contact tracing efforts following President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club held the same week he tested positive for COVID-19. He said the state and county governments have been working hard to contact trace the guests but the federal government needs to do more on its part. He also said some guests are not complying.

Recent numbers

As of Thursday, there were 211,148 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,373 confirmed virus fatalities.

