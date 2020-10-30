Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, October 30, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

2,089 new positive cases (Cumulative total: 236,523)

New Jersey has not seen daily case numbers in the 2000s since early May.

7 new coronavirus-related deaths (Death toll: 14,546)

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, New Jersey is urging residents to remain vigilant this Halloween weekend. Watch more in video above.

Curfews are in effect for New Jersey cities, including Hoboken, Paterson and Newark, as Gov. Murphy warns the state’s second virus wave “is coming now.” READ MORE.

As of Thursday, there were 236,523 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,546 confirmed virus fatalities.

