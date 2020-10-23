Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, October 23, 2020

A customer wearing a protective mask waits to be served at D'jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe beside a mostly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Belmar, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily Indicators



1,139 new positive cases, pushing New Jersey’s cumulative total to 225,430. Essex County had the most positive cases, with 194. Hudson and Middlesex were the only other counties with 100+ new cases.

11 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for a total of 14,484 lives lost.

Long-term care facilities

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed two bills that seek to address staffing shortages and residents’ isolation at New Jersey’s long-term care facilities.

The bills signed Friday are an outgrowth of a consultant’s report released in June that reviewed vulnerabilities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One bill requires minimum staff-to-patient ratios. The other requires facilities to create policies to prevent social isolation of residents and enable better communication with loved ones.

More than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in New Jersey’s long-term care facilities, about half of the state’s total deaths.

Families of patients often were left scrambling for information about their loved ones for days or weeks.

Recent numbers

As of Thursday, there were 224,385 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,474 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information