Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, October 2, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Ewing, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy holds a COVID-19 roundtable discussion Watch in video below.

COVID-19 in NJ



We can only defeat the virus if we work together

Trump Bedminster fundraiser: Murphy said the (COVID-19) test “you get today is not really worth much.” Self quarantine and get tested in a few days.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 796 (Statewide total: 206,629) (190 of those cases are in Ocean County.)

519 people are hospitalized, 98 are in ICUs and 36 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 4 (Death toll: 14,344)

The daily percent positive for test: 2.47%

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.19

COVID Alert NJ



The more people who download, the more we can fight the spread and ID positive cases.

COVID-19 in Ocean County



Between 9/24 and 9/30, 1,214 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ocean County, Health Commissioner Judith Perischilli said. 840 of those cases in Lakewood, NJ.

There have been reports of large gatherings where social distancing and mask wearing were not consistent.

Lakewood houses are large and multigenerational. Isolate in a separate room. If that can’t be done, isolate in a separate location. If a family member has an underlying condition, consider having them quarantine at a different location.

Today’s positivity rate in Ocean County: 15.85 — in Lakewood: 27.82

Rabbis have spoken to their congregation to wear mask and social distance.

Happening today:

Gov. Phil Murphy urged people who attended Pres. Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser to self quarantine and get tested. READ MORE.

Recent numbers

As of Friday afternoon, there were 206,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,344 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.

