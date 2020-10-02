Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, October 2, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy holds a COVID-19 roundtable discussion Watch in video below.
COVID-19 in NJ
- We can only defeat the virus if we work together
- Trump Bedminster fundraiser: Murphy said the (COVID-19) test “you get today is not really worth much.” Self quarantine and get tested in a few days.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 796 (Statewide total: 206,629) (190 of those cases are in Ocean County.)
- 519 people are hospitalized, 98 are in ICUs and 36 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 4 (Death toll: 14,344)
- The daily percent positive for test: 2.47%
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.19
COVID Alert NJ
- The more people who download, the more we can fight the spread and ID positive cases.
COVID-19 in Ocean County
- Between 9/24 and 9/30, 1,214 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ocean County, Health Commissioner Judith Perischilli said. 840 of those cases in Lakewood, NJ.
- There have been reports of large gatherings where social distancing and mask wearing were not consistent.
- Lakewood houses are large and multigenerational.
- Isolate in a separate room. If that can’t be done, isolate in a separate location.
- If a family member has an underlying condition, consider having them quarantine at a different location.
- Today’s positivity rate in Ocean County: 15.85 — in Lakewood: 27.82
- Rabbis have spoken to their congregation to wear mask and social distance.
Happening today:
Recent numbers
As of Friday afternoon, there were 206,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,344 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
