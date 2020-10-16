Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, October 16, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 823 new positive cases (Cumulative total to 217,804)
- 5 new confirmed COVID-19 fatalities (Death toll: 14,413)
6:30 a.m.
For the third day in a row, New Jersey reported over 900 new COVID cases Thursday. More in video report above.
Recent numbers
As of Friday, there were 217,804 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,413 confirmed virus fatalities.
