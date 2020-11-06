Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, November 6, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Latest numbers
- 2,199 new positive cases (Cumulative total: 249,380)
- 13 new COVID-related fatalities (Death toll: 14,616)
6:30 a.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday the state is “close” to implementing new restrictions as new COVID cases continue to rise. Read more here.
