Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, November 27, 2020

A woman walks past a coronavirus testing site in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

12:15 p.m.

12 p.m.

Newark small business owners who disobey the city’s coronavirus curfew rules will not be eligible for a new program offering thousands of dollars in financial assistance, Mayor Ras Baraka has warned. Read more.

8:15 a.m.

Black Friday shoppers lined up outside of the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, before the doors opened at 7 a.m. A line also wrapped around the Best Buy at the Bergen Town Center. Still, the question looms: How will retailers fair this holiday season amid a global pandemic? Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 326,473 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,113 confirmed virus fatalities.

