Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, November 27, 2020

A woman walks past a coronavirus testing site in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

12:15 p.m.
Statewide Daily indicators

  • 4,100 new positive cases
  • 326,473 cumulative total cases
  • 19 new confirmed deaths
  • 15,113 total deaths

12 p.m.
Newark small business owners who disobey the city’s coronavirus curfew rules will not be eligible for a new program offering thousands of dollars in financial assistance, Mayor Ras Baraka has warned. Read more.

8:15 a.m.
Black Friday shoppers lined up outside of the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, before the doors opened at 7 a.m. A line also wrapped around the Best Buy at the Bergen Town Center. Still, the question looms: How will retailers fair this holiday season amid a global pandemic? Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 326,473 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,113 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

