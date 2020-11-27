Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, November 27, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
12:15 p.m.
Statewide Daily indicators
- 4,100 new positive cases
- 326,473 cumulative total cases
- 19 new confirmed deaths
- 15,113 total deaths
12 p.m.
Newark small business owners who disobey the city’s coronavirus curfew rules will not be eligible for a new program offering thousands of dollars in financial assistance, Mayor Ras Baraka has warned. Read more.
8:15 a.m.
Black Friday shoppers lined up outside of the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, before the doors opened at 7 a.m. A line also wrapped around the Best Buy at the Bergen Town Center. Still, the question looms: How will retailers fair this holiday season amid a global pandemic? Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 326,473 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,113 confirmed virus fatalities.
