Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, November 20, 2020

Shoppers make their way through a concourse at the American Dream Mall on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

12 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest on COVID-19 in NJ as cases continue to rise. Watch in video below.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 3,635 (Statewide total: 297,370)

2,505 people are hospitalized, 452 are in ICUs and 233 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 23 (Death toll: 14,900)

The daily percent positive for test: 7.98

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.4

Testing in NJ



Increased exponentially throughout this pandemic

Recent high of 70,000 tests in one day

Averaging 45,000 tests per day this month

More than 400 active testing sites throughout the state

Vaccine: New Jersey could receive its first shipment of vaccines in late December.

Outdoor sporting events



Individuals will not be counted toward 150-person limit for outdoor sporting events Players Coaches Referees



Unemployment in NJ



About 13,000 New Jerseyans applied for unemployment this week

About $19 billion paid out

Election in NJ



Certification deadline for counties with election staff impacted by COVID-19 extended to Nov. 25

Election audit extended from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11 for all counties.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 297,370 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,900 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information