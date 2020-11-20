Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, November 20, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
12 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest on COVID-19 in NJ as cases continue to rise. Watch in video below.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 3,635 (Statewide total: 297,370)
- 2,505 people are hospitalized, 452 are in ICUs and 233 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 23 (Death toll: 14,900)
- The daily percent positive for test: 7.98
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.4
Testing in NJ
- Increased exponentially throughout this pandemic
- Recent high of 70,000 tests in one day
- Averaging 45,000 tests per day this month
- More than 400 active testing sites throughout the state
- Vaccine: New Jersey could receive its first shipment of vaccines in late December.
Outdoor sporting events
- Individuals will not be counted toward 150-person limit for outdoor sporting events
- Players
- Coaches
- Referees
Unemployment in NJ
- About 13,000 New Jerseyans applied for unemployment this week
- About $19 billion paid out
Election in NJ
- Certification deadline for counties with election staff impacted by COVID-19 extended to Nov. 25
- Election audit extended from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11 for all counties.
As of Friday, there were 297,370 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,900 confirmed virus fatalities.
