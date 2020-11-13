Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, November 13, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 3,399 new positive cases (270,383 cumulative total)
- 28 new confirmed deaths (Death toll: 14,721)
- Rate of transmission: 1.32
- Hospitalizations: 1,909
- 359 in ICU, 129 on ventilators
School updates:
The town of Teaneck has postponed the planned reopening of its schools, originally planned for Monday. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 270,383 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,721 confirmed virus fatalities.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information