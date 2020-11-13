Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, November 13, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

Daily indicators



3,399 new positive cases (270,383 cumulative total)

28 new confirmed deaths (Death toll: 14,721)

Rate of transmission: 1.32

Hospitalizations: 1,909 359 in ICU, 129 on ventilators



School updates:

The town of Teaneck has postponed the planned reopening of its schools, originally planned for Monday. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 270,383 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,721 confirmed virus fatalities.

