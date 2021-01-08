Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, January 8, 2021

Coronavirus

A sign at the entrance to a park warns people about the increased risk of the coronavirus in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Nov. 24, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 5,791 (Statewide total: 516,608)
  • 3,669 people are hospitalized, 655 are in ICUs and 439 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 112 (Death toll: 17,697)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.02

Latest official numbers
As of Friday, there have been 516,608 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,697 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

