Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, January 15, 2021

FILE – In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, Bigard Ogbonna, right, checks a customer’s temperature before they enter a store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls reopened from their COVID-19 pause. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Daily Indicators



310,595 statewide vaccinations

5,490 new positive tests; 616,086 total cases

9.63% positivity rate

452 patients discharged from hospitals; 427 new admissions

67 confirmed deaths; 18,229 total deaths

Vaccine eligibility



Murphy pushed back on criticism that the state is vaccinating smokers before other groups, like teachers or grocery store workers.

Medical fact that COVID-19 is a respiratory virus

Smoking puts someone at higher risk of a more severe case

First priority must be vaccinating highest risk people

Warned against comparing groups of individuals

Said many essential workers are being vaccinated due to chronic illness, age, or other eligible reasons

What prevents people from lying about smoking? Gov. said this will not be enforced but told New Jerseyans to do the right thing

Call center is opening for those without internet access/elderly; central number to be announced soon

Vaccination sites



Edison mega-site began vaccinations Friday at NJ Convention and Exposition Center

Burlington County site also online

Four of the six state mega-sites are open; remaining two set to open next week

Register and get more info at covid19.nj.gov/vaccine

Mega-sites will allow all patients; county sites will give priority to residents of their counties

Mobile sites will be deployed to vulnerable communities to limit racial disparities

Supply and demand



Federal supply remains a major issue

NJ officials working with outgoing Trump administration and incoming Biden administration

State can handle 470,000 vaccinations per week, but only receives about 100,000 from feds

NJ goal is to vaccinate 4.7 million in 6 months

State offices will be remote Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to inauguration security concerns

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there have been 549,840 cumulative cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,162 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

