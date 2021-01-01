Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, January 1, 2021

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators for Friday per Gov. Phil Murphy

  • 5,541 new positive cases
  • 482,861 cumulative total cases
  • 119 new confirmed deaths
  • 17,139 total confirmed deaths
  • 2,021 probable deaths

Thursday’s official numbers
As of Thursday, there have been 477,360 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,021 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

