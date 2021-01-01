Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, January 1, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators for Friday per Gov. Phil Murphy
- 5,541 new positive cases
- 482,861 cumulative total cases
- 119 new confirmed deaths
- 17,139 total confirmed deaths
- 2,021 probable deaths
NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 1, 2021
➡️ 5,541 new positive cases
➡️ 482,861 cumulative total cases
➡️ 119 new confirmed deaths
➡️ 17,139 total confirmed deaths
➡️ 2,021 probable deaths
As we begin the new year, stay vigilant. Social distance. Mask up. https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/vdz6pwUHBV
Thursday’s official numbers
As of Thursday, there have been 477,360 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,021 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information