Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, January 1, 2021

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

Daily indicators for Friday per Gov. Phil Murphy



5,541 new positive cases

482,861 cumulative total cases

119 new confirmed deaths

17,139 total confirmed deaths

2,021 probable deaths

As we begin the new year, stay vigilant. Social distance. Mask up. https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/vdz6pwUHBV — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 1, 2021

Thursday’s official numbers

As of Thursday, there have been 477,360 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,021 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

