Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, February 5, 2021

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, taken from video provided by the New Jersey Governor’s Office, Gov. Phil Murphy tells attendees at an event in Blackwood, N.J., that he must leave the event to quarantine after just finding out that he’d been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Murphy signed an executive order to extend New Jersey’s public health emergency, citing a steep increase in coronavirus cases in recent days. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via AP, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Murphy shared an update on COVID-19 in NJ. Watch in video below or click here.

NJ unemployment



1.9 million claims

$22 billion paid out

About 75,000 residents whose benefits expired are waiting for the reprogramming of benefits

Daily health indicators



New cases: 3,723 (Statewide total: 637,537)

Hospitalizations: 2,916 ICU: 515 Ventilators: 342 436 patients discharged

New deaths: 93 (Death toll: 19,699)

The daily percent positive for test: 6.83%

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.92

Vaccines administered: 925,579 First dose: 745,552 Second dose: 179,956



Indoor dining in NJ



Capacity increases to 35%. READ MORE.

Super Bowl Sunday



This is not the year for massive parties

Watch with your immediate household.

If you meet with friends, wear your masks and social distance

Health Commissioner’s Update



If you get vaccinated, make sure you get your second dose at the same location

Continue to wash your hands, mask up, social distance and get tested

Super Bowl Sunday: keep the gathering to your immediate household “Don’t let Super Bowl become a super spreader”

4 new cases of MIS-C (total 88) Either have tested positive for COVID-19 or have tested positive for antibodies

Now a total of 19 reports of B-117 variant (UK variant) in NJ Three individuals had known travel activities



Happening today:



Indoor dining capacity increases to 35%, up from 25% just in time for Super Bowl weekend. Read more here.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 637,537 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,699 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information