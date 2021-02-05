Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, February 5, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Murphy shared an update on COVID-19 in NJ. Watch in video below or click here.
NJ unemployment
- 1.9 million claims
- $22 billion paid out
- About 75,000 residents whose benefits expired are waiting for the reprogramming of benefits
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 3,723 (Statewide total: 637,537)
- Hospitalizations: 2,916
- ICU: 515
- Ventilators: 342
- 436 patients discharged
- New deaths: 93 (Death toll: 19,699)
- The daily percent positive for test: 6.83%
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.92
- Vaccines administered: 925,579
- First dose: 745,552
- Second dose: 179,956
Indoor dining in NJ
- Capacity increases to 35%. READ MORE.
Super Bowl Sunday
- This is not the year for massive parties
- Watch with your immediate household.
- If you meet with friends, wear your masks and social distance
Health Commissioner’s Update
- If you get vaccinated, make sure you get your second dose at the same location
- Continue to wash your hands, mask up, social distance and get tested
- Super Bowl Sunday: keep the gathering to your immediate household
- “Don’t let Super Bowl become a super spreader”
- 4 new cases of MIS-C (total 88)
- Either have tested positive for COVID-19 or have tested positive for antibodies
- Now a total of 19 reports of B-117 variant (UK variant) in NJ
- Three individuals had known travel activities
Happening today:
- Indoor dining capacity increases to 35%, up from 25% just in time for Super Bowl weekend. Read more here.
Latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there have been 637,537 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,699 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information