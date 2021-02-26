Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, February 26, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest on COVID-19 in NJ. Watch in video below or click here.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 3,149 (Statewide total: 696,000)
- Hospitalizations: 2,008
- ICU: 439
- Ventilators: 270
- New deaths: 46 (Death toll: 20,861)
- The daily percent positive for test: 6.53%
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.89
- Vaccines administered: 1,899,671
- First dose: 1,262,124
- Second dose: 636,947
Vaccines in NJ
- Working with federally qualified health centers to undertake vaccinations in community clinics
- Community-based vaccination effort with all levels of government, our faith institutions, and other organizations
- Vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy partnership
- Vaccinating individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities residing in group homes and their Direct Support Professionals
Health commissioner’s update
- Health department’s work has been performed through an equity lens
- Communities of color have been a high priority among vaccinations. We’re working to increase access and availability.
- Immigration status will not be shared with officials.
- Top municipalities at high risk: We looked at the high percentage rate of COVID deaths and those below the poverty line.
- Megasites planning on serving 4,000 residents a day
- COVID positivity: Northern NJ: 6.9%, Central NJ: 6.8%, Southern NJ: 4%
Q&A
- Is the call center making appointments, if not, what is the hold up?
- There are 80 workers training to take appointments.
- They are assisting calls to make appointments. Training was more involved than initially thought.
- Long lines at some sites, what is the reasoning?
- Long lines are not acceptable, but there is a lot of post-weather digging out that may contribute to that.
- 75 and older group: Is that a priority?
- It’s an IDD only group.
- NJ judges have a retirement age of 70. Do you believe NJ should consider raising the mandatory retirement age for judges?
- I don’t have an answer. It’s been in place for many years, will look into it.
- Comment on Lindsey Boylan’s accusations of Gov. Cuomo’s sexual harassment.
- My nose is pressed against the NJ glass morning, noon and night. He’s been a great partner throughout this whole time.
6 a.m.
The Rahway Licensing Center and the West Deptford Regional Licensing Center are closed due to a single employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission says. Rahway will be closed until Thursday, March 11, while West Deptford will be closed until Friday, March 12.
Latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there have been 696,000 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,861 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information