Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, February 26, 2021

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest on COVID-19 in NJ. Watch in video below or click here.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 3,149 (Statewide total: 696,000)

Hospitalizations: 2,008 ICU: 439 Ventilators: 270

New deaths: 46 (Death toll: 20,861)

The daily percent positive for test: 6.53%

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.89

Vaccines administered: 1,899,671 First dose: 1,262,124 Second dose: 636,947



Vaccines in NJ



Working with federally qualified health centers to undertake vaccinations in community clinics

Community-based vaccination effort with all levels of government, our faith institutions, and other organizations

Vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy partnership

Vaccinating individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities residing in group homes and their Direct Support Professionals

Health commissioner’s update



Health department’s work has been performed through an equity lens

Communities of color have been a high priority among vaccinations. We’re working to increase access and availability.

Immigration status will not be shared with officials.

Top municipalities at high risk: We looked at the high percentage rate of COVID deaths and those below the poverty line.

Megasites planning on serving 4,000 residents a day

COVID positivity: Northern NJ: 6.9%, Central NJ: 6.8%, Southern NJ: 4%

Q&A



Is the call center making appointments, if not, what is the hold up? There are 80 workers training to take appointments. They are assisting calls to make appointments. Training was more involved than initially thought.

Long lines at some sites, what is the reasoning? Long lines are not acceptable, but there is a lot of post-weather digging out that may contribute to that.

75 and older group: Is that a priority? It’s an IDD only group.

NJ judges have a retirement age of 70. Do you believe NJ should consider raising the mandatory retirement age for judges? I don’t have an answer. It’s been in place for many years, will look into it.

Comment on Lindsey Boylan’s accusations of Gov. Cuomo’s sexual harassment. My nose is pressed against the NJ glass morning, noon and night. He’s been a great partner throughout this whole time.



6 a.m.

The Rahway Licensing Center and the West Deptford Regional Licensing Center are closed due to a single employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission says. Rahway will be closed until Thursday, March 11, while West Deptford will be closed until Friday, March 12.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 696,000 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,861 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

