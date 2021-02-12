Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, February 12, 2021

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, taken from video provided by the New Jersey Governor’s Office, Gov. Phil Murphy tells attendees at an event in Blackwood, N.J., that he must leave the event to quarantine after just finding out that he’d been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Murphy signed an executive order to extend New Jersey’s public health emergency, citing a steep increase in coronavirus cases in recent days. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via AP, File)

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest on COVID-19 in NJ. Watch in video below or click here.

NJ youth sporting events



Governor signs executive order allowing limited number of parents and guardians to attend indoor/outdoor high school and other youth sporting events (effective immediately) School districts and other operators may choose to allow up to two parents/guardians per participating athlete under the age of 21 to attend practices, competitions as long as attendance doesn’t cause indoor events to exceed 35% of room’s capacity or 150 people total



Vaccines in NJ



Launching community-based vaccine sites in 10 cities. This program will be operated by five teams and will serve ten cities, starting next week with Franklin Township in Somerset County, Trenton, and Elizabeth, with Vineland and Paterson in line to quickly follow.



Daily health indicators



New cases: 3,285 (Statewide total: 660,067)

Hospitalizations: 2,565 ICU: 525 Ventilators: 336

New deaths: 64 (Death toll: 20,147)

The daily percent positive for test: 7.19%

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.81

Vaccines administered: 1,244,224 First dose: 933,160 Second dose: 310,529



Health commissioner’s update



Getting tested will help you protect those around you

88 cumulative cases of MIS-C (3 hospitalized)

5 new cases of COVID UK variant (2 in Ocean County, 1 in Passaic, 1 in Morris, 1 in Hudson) 38 total



NJ Weather



Wintry mix Saturday into Sunday

Similar type story Monday into Tuesday

Q&A



Thoughts on adding extra funding to EDA for COVID relief? Good discussions, needle continues to move in the right direction. Nothing specific to report

Budget: Can we expect tax cuts/tax increases? No specific news on budget, but we’re continuing to pound on a stronger New Jersey

Sports events: What do you say to parents who are frustrated that they have limited access to schools, but they have more access to sports events These are not either/or — Over ¾ of school districts have some sort of in-person instruction. We know the mental health toll has been enormous. We do know that it is something that people are desperate to do. Let’s safely and responsibly get our kids to in-person instruction when we can.

Hospitals: Will or won’t you sign an order for more transparency like nursing homes do. Nothing new on hospital and data

People booking an appointment through the hotline then received an email canceling appointment. Will they automatically be rescheduled or will they have to go through the process again? Persichilli: There was a delay in getting actual cancellations out. Most of them are rectified the same day and are either told to go anyway or will get rescheduled

Some showed up at the site anyway and got vaccinated. Should people who get appointments canceled still show up anyway? I would not show up. It’s not the smartest thing to do, given the weather. Persichilli: They should call. If it is a cancellation notice that went out for the same day, we told people to show up. But call the site and find out if you should show up.

Called on people to get tested, but what’s the advice for someone who isn’t eligible or doesn’t want to pay? Test reimbursement: We want you to get tested.

Ocean County — why is that area seeing a high number of the UK variant Dr. Ed Lifshitz: There is something about the UK variant that with the PCR, you can get a hint that the UK variant is present. When we see an increase in the area — we ask, “Is that just an artifact?” We interview people and see if they’re connected. Investigation is ongoing.

Do you think journalists should unionize? Can’t speak for every organization, but I believe in unions and the strength of the middle class

Group calling to impeach Commissioner Hicks? There are two investigations underway. Cannot say further. If they are deemed to have been responsible in some way, they will pay the consequences.

Will indoor election workers be considered essential to get vaccinated. Poll workers are essential workers. Hopefully by April and May, we’re going to have more vaccines available.

Input from NJSIAA did you have for parents/guardians on indoor events. What about outdoor events? Consultations are wide open, but we don’t move forward without the health advisor’s input.

Outdoor sports protocol? The executive order allows for both indoor and outdoor. More crowds were allowed during the summer, but were later brought down due to the second wave.



7:15 a.m.

President and CEO of University Hospital in Newark Dr. Shereef Elnahal spoke to PIX11 News about how the vaccine administration in New Jersey is going so far. He also discusses what he’s seeing in Newark in regards to cases related to the more contagious variant that was first reported in the United Kingdom. Watch interview below.

COVID variant moving rapidly through U.S.

6 a.m.

Pharmacies in New Jersey will begin COVID-19 vaccination appointments Friday as part of a federal program. Read more here.

5:45 a.m.

The Paterson Regional/Licensing Center is closed until Feb. 26 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the New Jersey Motoer Vehicle Commission said.

The following MVC Centers are also closed and will reopen after full COVID-19 cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine:

West Deptford Regional/Licensing Center – Feb. 16

North Bergen Licensing Center – Feb. 18

Turnersville Vehicle Center – Feb. 22

Jersey City Vehicle Center – Feb. 24

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 660,067 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,147 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

