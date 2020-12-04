Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, December 4, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Murphy gave an update on COVID-19 in NJ amid rising cases. Watch in video below.
COVID-19 vaccine
- Hospitals preparing for vaccines
- About 76,000 vaccine doses to be prepositioned
- Inclusion in the NJ Immunization Information System (NJIIS) to become opt-out to maximize efficiency for residents who choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once approved
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 5,673 (Statewide total: 356,662)
- 3,315 people are hospitalized (3,073 confirmed COVID-positive) 615 are in ICUs and 386 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 48 (Death toll: 15,419)
- The daily percent positive for test: 10.42%
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.05
Unemployment in NJ
- 1.8 million initial claims
- Murphy signed legislation expanding eligibility for 20 weeks of extended UI benefits.
PPE Access
- Deadline for small businesses to be eligible for discounts of nearly 70% off purchases of PPE is Dec. 10
- https://ppe.covid19.nj.gov/
Q&A
- People unable to get in contact with Dept. of Labor on unemployment
- Until probably May, there were systemic issues (systems down, not answering phones)
- Not getting the phone up and running is unacceptable.
- The team is all over this and will make sure it’s fixed.
- Has the health commissioner tested positive for COVID-19
- Will not go further, but from what governor knows, it’s the same as is.
- Health care workers— outbreaks came from outside hospital, how can hospitals know where they came from/how can they monitor and control outbreaks?
- We have to continue to monitor and figure out all.
- Vaccines are coming.
- Why is NJ so high in positivity rate compared to NY and CT?
- We are the densest state in America. When you look at spot positivity, north, central and south are nearly identical.
- Will long-term care facilities be part of the first group getting vaccines?
- They’ll start shipping vaccines within 24 hours after approval. Long-term and health care workers are priority.
- Delivery on 76,000 doses — is this a deviation from the 130,000 shipment we initially expected?
- The 76K are from Pfizer. Not sure if moderna. (have to half that number) so about 38,000 patients.
As of Friday, there were 356,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,419 confirmed virus fatalities.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information