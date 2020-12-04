Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, December 4, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Murphy gave an update on COVID-19 in NJ amid rising cases. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 vaccine



Hospitals preparing for vaccines

About 76,000 vaccine doses to be prepositioned

Inclusion in the NJ Immunization Information System (NJIIS) to become opt-out to maximize efficiency for residents who choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once approved

Daily health indicators



New cases: 5,673 (Statewide total: 356,662)

3,315 people are hospitalized (3,073 confirmed COVID-positive) 615 are in ICUs and 386 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 48 (Death toll: 15,419)

The daily percent positive for test: 10.42%

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.05

Unemployment in NJ



1.8 million initial claims

Murphy signed legislation expanding eligibility for 20 weeks of extended UI benefits.

PPE Access



Deadline for small businesses to be eligible for discounts of nearly 70% off purchases of PPE is Dec. 10

https://ppe.covid19.nj.gov/

Q&A



People unable to get in contact with Dept. of Labor on unemployment Until probably May, there were systemic issues (systems down, not answering phones) Not getting the phone up and running is unacceptable. The team is all over this and will make sure it’s fixed.

Has the health commissioner tested positive for COVID-19 Will not go further, but from what governor knows, it’s the same as is.

Health care workers— outbreaks came from outside hospital, how can hospitals know where they came from/how can they monitor and control outbreaks? We have to continue to monitor and figure out all. Vaccines are coming.

Why is NJ so high in positivity rate compared to NY and CT? We are the densest state in America. When you look at spot positivity, north, central and south are nearly identical.

Will long-term care facilities be part of the first group getting vaccines? They’ll start shipping vaccines within 24 hours after approval. Long-term and health care workers are priority.

Delivery on 76,000 doses — is this a deviation from the 130,000 shipment we initially expected? The 76K are from Pfizer. Not sure if moderna. (have to half that number) so about 38,000 patients.



The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 356,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,419 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information