Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, December 25, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 5,095 (Statewide total 454,902)

New deaths: 51 (Deal toll: 16,650)

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 25, 2020

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there have been 449,842 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,599 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information