Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, December 25, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 5,095 (Statewide total 454,902)
- New deaths: 51 (Deal toll: 16,650)
NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 25, 2020
➡️ 5,095 new positive cases
➡️ 454,902 cumulative total cases
➡️ 51 new confirmed deaths
➡️ 16,650 total confirmed deaths
➡️ 1,945 total probable deaths
Stay safe as you we celebrate the holidays. Social distance. Mask up. https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/PSEtQsYsCP
Latest official numbers
As of Thursday, there have been 449,842 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,599 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information